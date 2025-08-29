For museum lovers, Chiyoda city is an easy place to spend an afternoon. Renowned as the political and cultural heart of Tokyo, it’s home to a wide range of galleries and museums, many just a short walk from major train stations. Here, you can explore everything from contemporary art to East Asian antiques. It’s also possible to visit several spots in one trip, without the long lines and packed rooms common in areas like Ueno or Roppongi.

In summer, when Tokyo’s heat and humidity make lingering outdoors a challenge, these quiet, air-conditioned spaces offer a welcome respite. Whether you’re dipping into a single exhibition or spending the day exploring, Chiyoda makes it easy to slow down and enjoy art at your own pace.

Here are some of our favorite galleries and cultural spaces to check out on your next visit. (When planning your trip, keep in mind that many museums are closed on Mondays, so it’s always best to check the facility’s website first.)

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (MOMAT)

MOMAT is Japan’s first national art museum, founded in 1952. It’s the biggest museum in Chiyoda, with a rotating selection of around 200 works per exhibition drawn from close to 14,000 pieces. The collection contains everything from traditional nihonga paintings by artists like Yokoyama Taikan to iconic contemporary works by Yayoi Kusama and Nara Yoshitomo.

Once you’ve wandered through MOMAT’s galleries, head upstairs to L’art et Mikuni, the on-site restaurant that blends French and Italian flavors, imbuing each dish with creative and sophisticated flair. From inside the restaurant, diners are treated to a lush view of the Imperial Palace gardens, ever-changing with the seasons.



Tokyo Station Gallery

Tucked into the North Dome of Tokyo Station, the Tokyo Station Gallery offers a uniquely immersive experience right in the heart of a busy transit hub. The small museum hosts four to five rotating exhibitions each year, covering everything from modern and contemporary art to architecture, design and even the station’s own layered history.

Visitors entering the museum from the first floor can see the exposed original red bricks and steel beams, intentionally left visible on the first and second floors. A quieter corridor upstairs features a permanent exhibit of models, dioramas and archival photos that detail how Tokyo Station was built, damaged and lovingly restored.



Seikado Bunko Art Museum

After relocating from Setagaya in 2022, the Seikado Bunko Art Museum found a new home inside the Meiji Seimei Kan building in Marunouchi — a stately 1934 structure designated as an Important Cultural Property. The museum holds about 6,500 works of art, including seven National Treasures and 84 Important Cultural Properties, which are displayed in rotating thematic exhibitions across four intimate galleries.

One of the standout pieces is the Yohen Tenmoku tea bowl, a National Treasure believed to have been passed down from the Tokugawa shoguns. Only three complete examples of this type are known to exist in Japan, making it a must-see for those with an eye for rare craftsmanship.

Marunouchi Street Gallery

Set along the pedestrian-friendly Marunouchi Naka-dori — a charming street that stretches from Yurakucho Station to Otemachi Station — this open-air exhibition integrates contemporary sculptures directly into the city’s tree-lined streetscape. The project has been around since 1972 and is one of Japan’s longest-running public art initiatives, with new works added roughly every three years in partnership with the Hakone Open-Air Museum.

Rather than walking through galleries, you can encounter artworks by world-famous artists as you stroll past cafés, shops and office buildings. It’s a laid-back way to enjoy art in the city — no tickets or schedule needed.



The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho, a Luxury Collection Hotel

You might not expect to find a serious art collection inside a luxury hotel, but The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho turns that idea on its head. The hotel spans floors 30 to 36 of the Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho building, and is designed around the theme of “Levitation” — a fitting concept for a space so high above the city. More than 100 curated contemporary artworks by Japanese and international artists are displayed throughout guest rooms and public areas, creating a gallery-like atmosphere.

Even if you’re not staying overnight, you can still experience the art. The Sky Gallery Lounge Levita is a popular spot for its sculptural lighting and dramatic skyline views. Whether you’re grabbing a drink or just taking a look around, the space invites you to linger a little longer.

