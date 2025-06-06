Tokyo is set to celebrate Pride Month in June 2025 with a vibrant lineup of LGBTQ+ events, marking a significant evolution in the city’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. From the annual Tokyo Pride Parade to queer community events, here are some events not to miss this month to celebrate, be proud and show your support for LGBTQ+ rights in Japan.
LGBTQ+ Events Happening June 2025
Tokyo Pride 2025
The heart of Tokyo Pride 2025 beats at Yoyogi Park, where the main Pride Festival takes over the Event Plaza and Outdoor Stage, running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 7 and 8. Plus, it’s completely free. There will be diverse crowds, live performances, food stalls and booths representing organizations from across Japan's LGBTQ+ spectrum. On Sunday, June 8, the Pride Parade kicks off at around 12 p.m., following the classic Shibuya to Harajuku route that transforms Tokyo's busiest districts into a rainbow river of celebration.
|Date & Time
|Jun 07-08・11:00-18:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yoyogi Park
Queer Art Exhibition
Explore diverse LGBTQ+ perspectives through 36 works by 30 artists at the Queer Art Exhibition, part of Tokyo Pride 2025. Free admission at Tokyu Plaza Harajuku, June 6 to June 18.
|Date & Time
|Jun 06-18・11:00-21:00・Closes at 19:00 on the Final Day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|BABY THE COFFEE BREW CLUB GALLERY ROOM/ART STREET
Queens' Brunch at The Tokyo Edition, Ginza
On Thursday, June 12, Sophie at Edition, the modern brasserie on the 14th floor of The Tokyo Edition, Ginza, will present its annual Queens’ Brunch. Guests will enjoy dazzling live performances by Kily Shakley, DJ sets by Elli-Rose and an exciting raffle featuring fabulous prizes. The brunch menu showcases a variety of carefully selected gastronomic delights, including seasonal vegetables sourced from local farmers across the Kanto region and more.
|Date & Time
|Jun 12, 2025・12:00-15:00
|Price
|¥8,800 with welcome cocktail | ¥10,000 with a glass of champagne
|Location
|Sophie at Edition
UNIQUE at The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon
At The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon, pride month festivities will be in full-swing on Wednesday, June 18, with Unique, a two-part Pride event. The evening will kick off at the 31st-floor Lobby Bar and will continue with an after-party at the Gold Bar on the 1st floor. DJs and guests will be styled in statement pieces by Windowsen, the avant-garde Shanghai-based fashion brand, creating a tasteful atmosphere for both the main event and the after-party.
|Date & Time
|Jun 18, 2025・20:00-04:00
|Price
|Prices vary
|Location
|The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon
Queer Creative Fair at Black Bird Eatery
Celebrate pride month at Black Bird! This is an art fair by the queer people for the queer people and allies. Come out and support the unique and beautiful queer creative works of folks in Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21, 2025・13:00-17:00
|Price
|1 drink order to enter
|Location
|Black Bird Eatery
Open Mic: Pride Month Special
Come share your creativity with a lively, supportive audience at Black Bird Eatery. Music, poetry, dance, illustrations, your story — anything you wish to share.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27, 2025・19:00-23:00
|Price
|¥1,000 including one drink
|Location
|Black Bird Eatery