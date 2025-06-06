Tokyo is set to celebrate Pride Month in June 2025 with a vibrant lineup of LGBTQ+ events, marking a significant evolution in the city’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. From the annual Tokyo Pride Parade to queer community events, here are some events not to miss this month to celebrate, be proud and show your support for LGBTQ+ rights in Japan.

LGBTQ+ Events Happening June 2025

Tokyo Pride 2025 The heart of Tokyo Pride 2025 beats at Yoyogi Park, where the main Pride Festival takes over the Event Plaza and Outdoor Stage, running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 7 and 8. Plus, it’s completely free. There will be diverse crowds, live performances, food stalls and booths representing organizations from across Japan's LGBTQ+ spectrum. On Sunday, June 8, the Pride Parade kicks off at around 12 p.m., following the classic Shibuya to Harajuku route that transforms Tokyo's busiest districts into a rainbow river of celebration. Date & Time Jun 07-08・11:00-18:00 Price Free Location Yoyogi Park More Details

Queer Art Exhibition Explore diverse LGBTQ+ perspectives through 36 works by 30 artists at the Queer Art Exhibition, part of Tokyo Pride 2025. Free admission at Tokyu Plaza Harajuku, June 6 to June 18. Date & Time Jun 06-18・11:00-21:00・Closes at 19:00 on the Final Day Price Free Location BABY THE COFFEE BREW CLUB GALLERY ROOM/ART STREET More Details

Queens' Brunch at The Tokyo Edition, Ginza On Thursday, June 12, Sophie at Edition, the modern brasserie on the 14th floor of The Tokyo Edition, Ginza, will present its annual Queens’ Brunch. Guests will enjoy dazzling live performances by Kily Shakley, DJ sets by Elli-Rose and an exciting raffle featuring fabulous prizes. The brunch menu showcases a variety of carefully selected gastronomic delights, including seasonal vegetables sourced from local farmers across the Kanto region and more. Date & Time Jun 12, 2025・12:00-15:00 Price ¥8,800 with welcome cocktail | ¥10,000 with a glass of champagne Location Sophie at Edition More Details

UNIQUE at The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon At The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon, pride month festivities will be in full-swing on Wednesday, June 18, with Unique, a two-part Pride event. The evening will kick off at the 31st-floor Lobby Bar and will continue with an after-party at the Gold Bar on the 1st floor. DJs and guests will be styled in statement pieces by Windowsen, the avant-garde Shanghai-based fashion brand, creating a tasteful atmosphere for both the main event and the after-party. Date & Time Jun 18, 2025・20:00-04:00 Price Prices vary Location The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon More Details

Queer Creative Fair at Black Bird Eatery Celebrate pride month at Black Bird! This is an art fair by the queer people for the queer people and allies. Come out and support the unique and beautiful queer creative works of folks in Tokyo. Date & Time Jun 21, 2025・13:00-17:00 Price 1 drink order to enter Location Black Bird Eatery More Details

Open Mic: Pride Month Special Come share your creativity with a lively, supportive audience at Black Bird Eatery. Music, poetry, dance, illustrations, your story — anything you wish to share. Date & Time Jun 27, 2025・19:00-23:00 Price ¥1,000 including one drink Location Black Bird Eatery More Details

