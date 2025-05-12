Tokyo’s art scene is extensive and vibrant, and there’s always so much to see. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s a list of exhibitions happening in Tokyo that are worth checking out.
Tokyo Exhibitions in May
Yuko Nishikawa: Moshi-Moshi Karuta
New York-based artist Yuko Nishikawa fills Calm & Punk Gallery's lofty space with ethereal mobiles inspired by the traditional Japanese poetic card game "Iroha Karuta."
|Date & Time
|May 02-25・13:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Calm & Punk Gallery
Yamada Koki's Nahar Exhibition
Wildlife photographer Koki Yamada's latest exhibition displays shots of the Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-May 17・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Daikanyama Hillside Forum
Daido Moriyama and Sayre Gomez: "Hellooooo" Exhibition
Daido Moriyama’s Tokyo street photography meets the sharp grit of Sayre Gomez’s photorealistic Los Angeles paintings in this exhibition.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-May 31・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Taka Ishii Gallery Kyobashi
|More Info
|Closed Sunday, Monday, Holidays
Ukiyo-e In Play Exhibition
Explore the evolution of traditional Japanese woodcut printing at the Contemporary Ukiyo-e Exhibition, featuring 85 artists reimagining the timeless art of ukiyo-e.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Jun 15・09:30-17:00
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
Love Fashion: In Search of Myself Exhibition
A fashion exhibition from the archives of the Kyoto Costume, exploring clothing through our dreams and desires. From luxurious historical garments to iconic contemporary pieces from Alexander McQueen to Yohji Yamamoto, the show covers centuries of style to examine the deep connection that clothing has with human nature and the self.
|Date & Time
|Apr 16-Jun 22・11:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays
|Price
|¥1600
|Location
|Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery
Living Modernity: 1920s–1970s Architecture Exhibition
"Living Modernity" explores the home as an innovative space of beauty, and the 20th century ideals that shaped how we live today. Showcasing projects from Japan, Europe, America and Brazil, the exhibition includes an impressive name-call of iconic architects, and shares how Japan responded to modernism with a focus on natural materials. With display objects spanning graphic art, models and immersive experiences, this exhibition is sure to delight fans of interior and architectural design, alongside anyone who has ever taken pleasure in a Zillow scrolling session.
|Date & Time
|Mar 19-Jun 30・10:00-18:00・Closed on Tuesdays
|Price
|¥1800
|Location
|The National Art Center, Roppongi
Joan Miró Exhibition
From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
|Price
|¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Tokyo Art Shows in May
Far Fresnel Exhibition
UltraSuperNew is excited to present "Far Fresnel," a creative endeavor by five artists united by a shared passion for worldbuilding and digital expression.
|Date & Time
|May 10-24・14:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays and Sundays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew Gallery Kura
Daiya Yamamoto Solo Exhibition
Daiya Yamamoto is an artist who skilfully merges traditional Western painting techniques with a distinctly Japanese aesthetic sensitivity to capture the essence of contemporary time. On view from May 24 to June 22, this exhibition marks Yamamoto’s highly anticipated first solo show at Galerie Taménaga’s Tokyo location since his acclaimed 2023 presentation at the gallery’s Paris space, which captivated art enthusiasts in Europe. Featuring approximately forty new works, the exhibition spotlights Yamamoto’s refined take on trompe-l’œil, a Western technique that creates the illusion of real-life presence.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Jun 22・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Galerie Taménaga
Yudai Takeuchi and Bechir Boussandel's Yugen
UltraSuperNew Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition by Béchir Boussandel & Yudai Takeuchi, exploring the essence of the Japanese word 幽玄 (Yugen). The French-Tunisian and Japanese artworks showcases a powerful call to reconnect with the essence of our existence.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-May 03・14:00-19:00・Open from 11 A.M. on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays and Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew Kura
A24 Pop-Up
Style Department, a select shop with stores in Tokyo and Osaka, will hold a pop-up for the American-based indie film company A24. The pop-up will be held to commemorate the release of A24's new psycho-thriller film "The House of Heretics," which will be released nationwide on April 25. The lineup will include items that have never been sold in Japan before, such as goods that were previously only available to paid A24 members, T-shirts that will be resold for the event, and books related to the film.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-May 08・13:00-20:00・Tokyo | 12-8PM Sat, 12-7PM Sun. Osaka | 1-8PM Mon-Sat, 12-7PM Sun
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Style Department Tokyo, Style Department Osaka
FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama
Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Irises at Yatsuhashi and Other Masterpieces on Display at the Nezu Museum
For only a few weeks each year, the Nezu Museum displays Ogata Korin’s “Irises at Yatsuhashi” screens, a jewel of the museum's collections.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-May 11・10:00-17:00
|Price
|¥1500
|Location
|The Nezu Museum
|More Info
|Closed April 14, 21 and May 7
Loewe Crafted World Exhibition
Loewe's large scale exhibition celebrates the brand's rich history, Spanish heritage and the joy of making things by hand. Check out the brand's collaboration with Studio Ghibli, which includes immersive installations and designs featuring film characters.
|Date & Time
|Mar 29-May 11・09:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo
|More Info
|By Reservation only
Miffy 70th Anniversary Exhibition
Miffy, the rabbit character created by Dutch picture book author and graphic designer Dick Bruna, is celebrating her 70th anniversary.
|Date & Time
|Apr 23-May 12・11:00-20:00・The exhibit will close at 19:30 on May 6th and May 11th, and at 17:00 on May 12. Admission is until 30 minutes before closing.
|Price
|General tickets: ¥1800 (¥1600 for advanced tickets), high school students: ¥1300 (¥1100 advanced), elementary and junior high school students: ¥800 (¥600 advanced)
|Location
|Matsuya Ginza
No Unchi, No Life: The Poo Exhibition
Tokyo has many weird and wonderful events going on, but an entire exhibition dedicated to poo is one of the best.
|Date & Time
|Mar 18-May 18・10:00-17:00
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Gallery AaMo
Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit
Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit.
|Date & Time
|Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10
|Price
|¥4200
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp Exhibition
Celebrating the visionary duo Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp, this exhibition explores their radical art and design fusion in the Dadaist movement. Together their work redefined 20th century modernism — offering a vibrant dialogue between form, freedom, and creative synergy.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jun 01・10:00-18:00・Open until 20:00 on Fridays. Closed Mondays.
|Price
|¥2000
|Location
|Artizon Museum
|More Info
|(¥1800 if purchased online)
Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art
"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization.
|Date & Time
|Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Shows on Location details blocks inserted into post content with short code [location_details]
Hilma af Klint: The Beyond
Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March.
|Date & Time
|Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm
|Price
|¥2300
|Location
|National Museum of Modern Art
|More Info
|¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students
Godzilla the Art 70th Anniversary Exhibition
Godzilla is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Godzilla the Art Exhibition at Mori Arts Center Gallery showcases 29 artists and their interpretation of the giant monster.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-Jun 29・10:00-19:00・Until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|General and university students: ¥2500, high school students: ¥1600, elementary school and under: ¥600
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Weekday tickets are discounted
Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.
|Date & Time
|Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F
Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005
Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|National Archives of Modern Architecture
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead)