Summer is approaching quickly in Tokyo, and that means we can soon expect to enter tsuyu, Japan’s rainy season. But a little bit of rain isn’t enough to put a stop to the plethora of events going on in the capital this week.

Community Events

1.

Omotenashi Selection Awardees at Shishokuya

Shishokuya is a new specialty shop where you can sample food and drink items from all over Japan for free before purchasing. It’s a rare experience and it can be exciting to get to know the unique products by actually tasting them.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 30, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price Food and drink sampling is free Location 試食専門店 試食屋 More Details →

Live Events

2.

Body&SOUL Live in Japan 2023

For the first time in five years, Body&SOUL is due to be held in Japan this Sunday. Launched in New York in 1996, it’s an event that promises to retain the party atmosphere of the good old days. Taking place at Kiranah Garden Toyosu, which overlooks Tokyo Bay and the Rainbow Bridge, there will be DJ sets by François K., Danny Krivit and Joaquin “Joe” Claussell.

Date & Time Jun 4, 2023・12:00-21:00 Price Advance Tickets: ¥8,500 | U-23: ¥5,000 | VIP PASS: ¥3,000 (only 200 sets available) Location キラナガーデン豊洲 More Details →

3.

Nature Airliner at What the Dickens!

Tokyo-based folk duo Nature Airliner will play three sets of originals and select cover songs at What the Dickens!, Tokyo’s best British pub, this June.

Having performed extensively around Japan, their international touring credits include the Hard Rock Cafe (U.S.A. and Scotland) as well as circuit-style festivals such as Liverpool Sound City (England) and Zandari Festa (South Korea).

Date & Time Jun 4, 2023・17:00-20:00 Price Free Location What the Dickens! More Details →

4.

Sayonara Nakano Sunplaza Music Festival

Since opening in 1973, Nakano Sun Plaza has hosted numerous concerts by artists of all genres. Celebrating the venue’s 50th anniversary, the Sayonara Nakano Sunplaza Music Festival is gathering many musicians with ties to the beloved place for a special concert..

Date & Time UNTIL Jul 2, 2023・18:00- Price ¥2,000-¥13,000 Location Nakano Sunplaza More Details →

5.

Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría: In a New Light

For the first time in five years, Cirque du Soleil is back in Tokyo. A reimagined version of the classic Alegría show is running until June. Marvel at the incredible and jaw-dropping stunts performed by acrobats, aerialists and fire dancers to the music of live vocalists.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 4, 2023・11:30- Price ¥6,800 Location Odaiba Aomi Area R Sector More Info Start time depends on the day More Details →

Exhibitions

6.

Human in the Loop: Matthew Stone Exhibition

Gallery Common will hold “Human in the Loop,” British artist Matthew Stone’s first solo exhibition in Japan. The show features a series of new paintings that combine analog, digital and AI processes. There’s also a generative painting that produces infinite images based on an algorithm trained on the artist’s works.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 11, 2023・12:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays & Tuesdays Price Free Location Gallery COMMON More Info Opening Reception May 12 (Fri) 19:00 - 21:00 More Details →

7.

Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2021-2023 Exhibition

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tokyo Arts and Space (TOKAS) are holding the “Waiting for the Wind: Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2021-2023 Exhibition” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

This award was established in 2018 by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and TOKAS to encourage mid-career artists to make new breakthroughs in their art. The winners of TCAA 2021-2023, Lieko Shiga and Kota Takeuchi, are exhibiting their works. Shiga is presenting a large installation that reinterprets a colossal wave of restoration projects in diverse fields, which began after the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, in terms of the basic human activity of walking. Takeuchi is presenting new work based on his historical research into balloon bombs (a weapon used during World War II) as well as his existing work which connects past events, artists and viewers.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 18, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price Free Location 4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi More Info Closed on Mondays More Details →

8.

You Can Be Anything: The Barbie Exhibition

Barbie, the world’s most famous fashion doll, is celebrating her 65th anniversary in 2024. In this exhibition, Barbie is the symbol of potential, of all the things one can be, as the doll has had many professions and expressions through the years. Since debuting in 1959, Barbie has mirrored the changing environment surrounding women. In this exhibition, children can imagine the future without restrictions. Adults can also look at the world in a new light, without being bound by social expectations.

Date & Time UNTIL Jul 2, 2023・11:00-18:00 Price Free Location Itochu Corporation More Details →

9.

Ryutaro Takahashi Contemporary Japanese Art Collection Exhibition

WHAT Museum is a contemporary art collector’s museum operated by Terrada Warehouse. For its reopening, it is showing Ryutaro Takahashi’s Contemporary Japanese Art Collection Exhibition. The collection was established in 1997 by psychiatrist Ryutaro Takahashi, one of Japan’s foremost art collectors. It currently consists of more than 3,000 works of art, which offer a comprehensive view of the diversity of the Japanese contemporary art scene.

Date & Time UNTIL Aug 27, 2023・11:00-18:00 Price ¥1500 Location WHAT MUSEUM More Details →

10.

Yayoi Kusama’s Self-Obliteration/Psychedelic World Exhibition

This exhibition focuses on the psychedelic aspects of Yayoi Kusama’s work and presents rich variations of her creations from different periods. It includes the premiere of her latest series of hexagonal mirrored rooms — first presented at her solo exhibition in New York in the latter half of the 1960s, as well as a film and related materials. Through these showcases, this exhibition introduces Kusama’s activities at that time, which were also a driving force of the psychedelic movement.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 18, 2023・11:00-17:30・You must purchase an advance ticket and choose one of the six 90-minute time slots | Closed Mon, Tue & Wed (Except national holidays) Price ¥1,100 Location Yayoi Kusama Museum More Details →

Seasonal Events

11.

“Love on Voyage” Afternoon Tea at Grand Hyatt Tokyo

This special afternoon tea spread features a selection of Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s original cakes that have won international pastry awards over the last 20 years. Complemented by the hotel’s most popular savory creations, this afternoon tea brings together the French Kitchen’s best-loved dishes in a single dining experience.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 11, 2023・15:00-17:00 Price Weekdays: ¥6,270 | Weekends: ¥7,920 comes with one glass of champagne Location Grand Hyatt Tokyo More Details →

12.

The Wonder Movie Cafe

This cinema-themed concept café celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary. The concept of the café will change three times. Each phase is based on a different process of movie production. The menu, merchandise and store decorations change with each phase as well.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 25, 2023・11:15-20:50 Price ¥500-¥1,800 Location BOX cafe&space 表参道店 More Details →

13.

Popup Ramen: A Relay Event of Popular Ramen Restaurants

“Popup Ramen” is the first Tokyo branch of “Ramen Walking,” a relay event store of popular ramen restaurants from all over Japan. The menu changes regularly, so make sure not to miss out on the exclusive limited-time-only ramen.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 30, 2023・11:00-23:00 Price From ¥500-¥1,380 Location Tokyo Midtown Yaesu More Details →

14.

Pikachu Afternoon Tea at The Strings Omotesando

The Strings Omotesando is collaborating with Pokémon for the first time ever, resulting in a cute yellow afternoon tea that stands out. The menu features a variety of playful items, including mini burgers inspired by Pikachu’s bright yellow color, muffins with the Pikachu silhouette, macarons designed with Pikachu’s back pattern and other unique menu items.

Date & Time UNTIL Jul 3, 2023・11:30-18:00 Price ¥1,012-¥10,000 Location THE STRINGS Omotesando More Details →

15.

Detective Conan Cafe

Detective Conan is one of the longest-running manga and anime characters in Japan. This spring and summer, you can enjoy a limited, luxurious hotel lounge-themed café based on the popular character. Other characters from the show are dressed up in violet and black, and all drinks and dishes have matching color schemes.

Date & Time UNTIL Jul 17, 2023・11:20-21:40 Price ¥500-¥2,400 Location Mylord More Details →

16.

Mediterranean Beer Terrace at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

Open-air beer terraces are a hallmark of Tokyo’s sweltering summer. Pullman Tokyo Tamachi has themed its beer terrace this year around Mediterranean cuisines. Alongside beer, it offers sparkling wine, whiskey, plum wine, lemon sour and soft drinks. You can enjoy Greek souvlaki-inspired quesadillas, sausages, grilled vegetables and more. Unlike evening-only spots, this beer terrace is open both for lunch and dinner and pets are allowed too.