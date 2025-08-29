For slow travellers, the aim of a trip is not to tick off as many sights as possible in the shortest amount of time. It’s to spend quality time with loved ones, connect with nature and truly relax. Sanu 2nd Home — a network of artfully designed wooden cabins dotting some of Japan’s lushest landscapes — makes all three possible.

As the name suggests, Sanu 2nd Home cabins are designed to be like second homes rather than hotels. Think of them as a cross between a vacation house and a camping site; you’re immersed in the outdoors, but with modern comforts, sleek-yet-cozy interiors and, most importantly, a sense of familiarity.

Sanu currently has 218 cabins across 33 sites, each designed to facilitate a seamless connection with the surrounding nature. Certain cabin designs — Sanu Cabin Bee, for instance, which has large windows and a beehive-esque shape — appear in several locations, creating a sense of comfort and familiarity. Like a teleporting magic tree house, Sanu cabins meld into your travels as a steady companion.



What Is Sanu 2nd Home?

Unlike a typical hotel or AirBnb, where you stay for a short amount of time only, Sanu 2nd Home is meant to offer a regular nature escape. Centering around the philosophy of “live with nature,” the growing network of cabins aims to let families and professionals take a break from city life in a rustic yet modern lodging space.

If you’re a visitor in Japan, we recommend choosing your desired scenic location and staying for a weekend. For residents or regular visitors, though, you have the option for co-ownership, which will grant you partial ownership of a Sanu vacation home starting from 12 nights a year. This eliminates the hassles that come with owning a vacation home full-time, as Sanu takes care of cleaning and repairs.

With co-ownership, you’re not just limited to one location — during your time, you can opt to stay at any of the Sanu locations throughout the country. You can experience the full spectrum of Japan’s seasonal beauty: the fresh greenery of Tateshima in spring, tropical Amami Oshima in summer and the snowy splendor of Niseko in winter. Those interested in co-ownership can reach out about a trial stay before purchase.

Some of Sanu’s most popular locations include Lake Yamanaka and Lake Kawaguchi, which are easily accessible from Tokyo by express bus or car, and famous for their views of Mount Fuji. The current locations there are simply named Lake Yamanaka 1st, Lake Kawaguchi 1st and Lake Kawaguchi 2nd.

Design Philosophy and Amenities

One of the factors that makes the Sanu 2nd Home series stand out is its thoughtful and beautiful design. Entering Lake Yamanaka 1st’s iconic “Sanu Cabin Bee” is an enchanting experience. Architect Kotaro Anzai, who specializes in innovative and sustainable usages of wood, hoped to evoke the feeling of being enveloped in a large tree; and the cabin does just that, with graceful, gentle contours and a cozy bed nook overlooking a dancing portrait of trees and light.

Founder Takahiro Homma describes Sanu cabins as “white vessels” that highlight their natural surroundings and borrowed scenery, much like a traditional Japanese garden. “I interpreted a white vessel as something that is nothing, but can also become anything,” Anzai says. Even though the cabins are beautiful to look at, “architecture is not the main character. The land and the people who stay there are the main players.”

Featuring an open concept perfect for couples and families, the cabins feature plenty of natural light, warm wooden textures and an elegant simplicity. Cabins come with a fully equipped kitchen, a working space and a spacious terrace, and can be utilized for longer-term workcations as well. You can toast marshmallows at the fire pit right outside, enjoy the incredible sound system and projector, and relish home-cooked meals; the rooms have basic seasonings, cutleries, dishware, a rice cooker and more.

Sanu’s deep ties with nature goes beyond just visual and sensory appeal. Anzai sourced 100% domestic wood for “Sanu Cabin Bee” and “Sanu Cabin Moss,” and their construction uses traditional carpentry techniques that utilizes individual panels that fit together. This not only minimizes the environmental impact of transporting the materials to each site, but also means they can eventually be taken apart if need be. “Just like people, architecture has a beginning and an end,” Anzai says.

Sanu 2nd Home’s full list of amenities and equipment can be found here. During your stay, make sure to throw out your own trash and wash the dishes.

A small but meaningful feature I loved during my stay perfectly captures Sanu’s quiet beauty and intimate charm. Every cabin has a small empty vase accompanied by a pair of scissors, and guests are meant to personalize the vase upon arrival with a flower plucked from outside. It’s a sweet reminder to embrace slower days with good company and stay in touch with nature — which we could all use a bit more of.

Access: Staying at Sanu 2nd Home Without a Car

For those who don’t have a license, we recommend the Lake Yamanaka location, which is easier to access via public transportation. Highway bus tickets can be booked online.

To reach Sanu 2nd Home Lake Yamanaka 1st:

Take a highway bus from Shinjuku Expressway Bus Terminal above the New South Gate of JR Shinjuku Station (approximately 2 hours).

Get off at Bugakuso-mae. The Sanu 2nd Home site is about a 10-minute walk away.

If Bugakuso-mae doesn’t show up as an option, select Yamanakako Hirano, which is one stop away.

To reach Sanu 2nd Home Lake Kawaguchi 1st:

Take a highway bus from Shinjuku Expressway Bus Terminal above the New South Gate of JR Shinjuku Station (approximately 1 hour 45 minutes).

Get off at Kawaguchiko Station, and take a 12-minute cab ride.

To reach Sanu 2nd Home Lake Kawaguchi 2nd:

Take a highway bus from Shinjuku Expressway Bus Terminal above the New South Gate of JR Shinjuku Station (approximately 1 hour 45 minutes).

Get off at Kawaguchiko Station, and take a 18-minute cab ride.

To make a reservation, visit the Sanu 2nd Home website.

