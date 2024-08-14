With Tropical Storm Ampil approaching Japan, JR East announced on Wednesday that the Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku, Yamagata and Akita Shinkansen lines may be temporarily suspended on August 16 and 17. Central Japan Railway warned of similar disruptions on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line. The storm — which is expected to strengthen to a typhoon as it reaches Eastern Japan — may also have a significant impact on local train lines and expressways in the Kanto region. Flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports could be canceled as well. Operators are urging travelers to regularly check the latest information or consider changing their plans.

Ampil Projected To Approach Eastern and Northern Japan on Friday

Ampil formed in the Pacific on Tuesday morning and slowly made its way northeast over the Sea of Japan. While its exact path is not clear yet, the storm is expected to come close to Tokyo’s remote Ogasawara Island chain on Wednesday before heading north toward the Izu Islands on Thursday. It is projected to approach eastern and northern Japan from Friday through Saturday. Japan’s Meteorological Agency has warned of strong winds and heavy rain, as well as potential landslides, overflowing rivers and floods in low-lying areas.

Tropical Storm Maria Brings Record Rainfall to Iwate Prefecture

Earlier in the week, Tropical Storm Maria triggered flooding in the Tohoku region of Japan. By 4:50 p.m. on Monday, the city of Kuji in Iwate Prefecture had more than 480 millimeters of rain over a 48-hour period. It was the most rain ever recorded there. It was also over 2.6 times the average amount of rainfall the city receives in the entire month of August. Residents were urged to take measures to protect their lives even if they can’t evacuate. This is the highest-level emergency warning. In the nearby town of Otsuchi, rainfall reached 312.5 millimeters, also a record. By 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Maria weakened into a tropical depression.

