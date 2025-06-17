Toshihiko Tahara, once a chart-topping idol, is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. On June 15, during a live broadcast of Bakusho Mondai’s Sunday Sunday on TBS Radio, the 64-year-old singer responded to a comment about his signature high kick — a pose he’s known for doing — with an off-color joke: “The middle leg goes even higher.” He followed it with “I’m rock-hard!” and loud laughter. When announcer Erika Yamamoto, seated beside him, calmly replied, “Please stop. I’m ignoring that,” Tahara didn’t let up. He touched her hand as she read his profile on air. Her response was immediate: “Don’t touch me. Seriously, stop it. I won’t keep reading if you do.”

Then, for reasons unclear, Tahara reportedly stepped on Yamamoto’s white shoes under the table and said, “They’re just too cute — I had to dirty them.” Again, he laughed. This time, no one else did.

Online, the reaction was swift and unforgiving. “Tahara’s just an old creep on a power trip. Disgusting,” one user wrote on X. Another said, “It was vile. It should never have been broadcast.” Many labeled Tahara a “Showa relic,” pointing to a culture of male celebrity privilege that has long shielded aging entertainers from accountability. Many also praised Yamamoto’s composure, noting how rare it is in Japanese media for women to push back so openly — and so firmly — against senior male talent on air.

The “Showa Relic” Problem

Tahara’s behavior fits a pattern that many in Japan are increasingly tired of. The Showa era (1926–1989) shaped a media culture where innuendo, casual touching and power imbalances were normalized under the guise of entertainment.



Tahara, in particular, has a history. At a 2013 press event in Tokyo for the Japanese release of Django Unchained, Tahara, then 52, sang without prompting, flirted with the female models who’d been hired for the event, touched their knees and fingers and made repeated sexually suggestive gestures. “Living freely is the ultimate luxury,” he declared at the time, brushing off concerns with a grin. “I really am a free spirit.”

The press largely laughed it off. But a decade later, the tone has shifted.

Legally, Japan remains behind — workplace sexual harassment is not explicitly outlawed — but culturally, momentum is shifting. Movements like #KuToo, which began as a protest against mandatory high heels for women at work and grew into a broader call for gender equality, and rising public scrutiny of misconduct in politics and media have made audiences less willing to tolerate behavior that once came with the territory.

Tahara has always leaned into a flamboyant persona, but what once read as cheeky now increasingly comes off as sexist and predatory. His refusal to adapt is, at long last, being called out for what it is: inappropriate, unprofessional and unwanted. In contrast, Yamamoto’s response — measured, clear and broadcast live — stood out as a quiet act of professional resistance.

For years, Japan’s media industry protected aging male stars from consequences. But this incident suggests that immunity is fading. Tahara’s not just out of touch — he’s out of time.

Related Posts