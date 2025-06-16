It’s a bad week to be a male idol. Following BTS’s Jungkook’s accidental brush with Japanese politics via a MAGA hat, JO1’s Shion Tsurubo, 24, is now facing possible prosecution in Japan on suspicion of illegal online gambling. Over the course of nine months, he’s believed to have placed roughly ¥15,000,000 in bets on a foreign casino site — and lost nearly half of it. Even in J-pop scandals, it seems, the house always wins.

The site, K8, is legally operated overseas. But Japanese law is strict: Gambling from within Japan, even on legal international platforms, is flatly illegal. Tsurubo reportedly accessed the site from his smartphone, often while traveling for work, and favored games like online roulette. When questioned, he allegedly said, “I like pachinko and I could do it anywhere.” Apparently, that included hotel rooms between tour stops.

The case wasn’t uncovered through a moral crusade against idol misbehavior, but as collateral damage in a separate criminal investigation into illicit funds. Tsurubo was voluntarily questioned earlier this year, and was formally accused of “simple gambling” — a light-sounding charge that still comes with legal consequences and plenty of public scrutiny.

A Swift Fall — and an Even Quicker Redemption Arc

On May 31, Tsurubo’s agency, Lapone Entertainment, announced he would take a 10-day break from group activities. During that time, he reportedly completed a “rehabilitation program” and reflected deeply on the concept of social responsibility. On June 10, he was back in action, new and improved.

Lapone’s statement promised that Tsurubo would be “more sincere than ever” in his future activities. Tsurubo himself issued a formal apology, expressing “deep shame” and pledging to win back trust through his actions. He ended with a familiar refrain in the idol world: sincere regret, vows of personal growth and thanks to fans for sticking around.

Japan’s High-Stakes Online Gambling Problem

While online casinos like K8 operate legally in other countries, gambling from within Japan remains unambiguously illegal. Still, the business thrives. Annual online gambling from Japanese users is estimated to exceed ¥1.2 trillion.



Tsurubo didn’t break new ground. He just had more eyes on him. When a 24-year-old idol is punished for doing in private what half the country does in broad daylight, it’s worth asking: Is this about justice, or just optics? Whether prosecutors press charges or quietly shelve the case, the outcome may say less about justice than it does about visibility.

He (allegedly) bet ¥15,000,000 and lost ¥7,000,000. Now he’s betting on public forgiveness.