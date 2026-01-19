On January 14, three unidentified males took the Pokemon trading card craze to new heights, holding dozens of people at gunpoint in a $100,000 heist. The robbery occurred at Poke Court — a Pokemon trading card shop located in New York City — during a community event where over 40 customers and employees were present. While no injuries were reported, the suspects reportedly removed a significant amount of inventory and cash before fleeing the scene.

Details of the Pokemon Trading Card Robbery

The suspects reportedly locked the store’s occupants inside while they systematically broke glass display cases to access high-value merchandise. Store owner Courtney Chin confirmed that approximately $100,000 worth of property was stolen, including specific collectible cards with individual valuations of $5,500 and $3,500. The robbers also took personal property, including a mobile phone from a 27-year-old woman, during the heist.

Following the event, the shop shared security footage showing the suspects wearing masks, gloves and hooded sweatshirts while brandishing weapons. The management of Poke Court released a statement acknowledging the incident, and confirming that they are currently reviewing their security protocols.

Although the financial loss was substantial, the shop indicated that their primary focus remains on the safety of their patrons and staff. “Everyone is physically safe and that is above everything,” the shop shared in a Facebook post. “We’re grateful that everyone stayed calm and the situation didn’t escalate further. We love Pokemon, but no card is worth losing lives over.”

The New York Police Department has stated that the investigation is ongoing, and that no arrests have been made at this time.

A Rise in Collectible Card Thefts

This incident reflects a broader trend of high-value thefts targeting the collectible card market across the United States. In December, a similar robbery occurred in Burbank, California, at LA Sports Cards: The perpetrators removed over $100,000 worth of Pokemon and sports cards in approximately two minutes.

In January, a customer in West Los Angeles was robbed of $300,000 in Pokemon cards during a hold-up that occurred outside a store. These recurring events suggest that groups are increasingly targeting the trading card industry due to the high resale value and portability of the merchandise.

