In this week’s news roundup, NHK sues a Shiga-based hotel operator over unpaid broadcasting fees. Mercari removes Chiikawa promotional merchandise listings linked to a scandal at Kura Sushi. A deadly arson attack at a Gifu cake shop and residence kills three people. Severe flooding puts parts of Nagoya underwater after 104.5 millimeters of rain falls in an hour. JR East unveils three creatures competing to become Suica’s new face. And Radiohead announce they are coming to Japan in 2027.

NHK Files Lawsuit Against Shiga Hotel Over Unpaid Broadcasting Fees

NHK announced on Thursday that it had filed a civil lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court seeking approximately ¥11.4 million in unpaid broadcasting fees from a hotel operator in Shiga Prefecture that had failed to make payments for eight years and 10 months. According to the broadcaster, it had repeatedly requested payment in accordance with the contracts, but ultimately filed the lawsuit after failing to reach an agreement with the company.

“NHK has made every effort to respond patiently and as thoroughly as possible, but as we were unable to gain their understanding, we had no choice but to file the lawsuit,” the organization said. At the end of fiscal 2024, the payment rate for NHK fees stood at 78%, down three points from five years earlier. NHK subsequently launched the Reception Fee Special Measures Center in 2025 to strengthen collection efforts and pursue legal action against long-term non-payers.

Mercari Removes Chiikawa Prize Listings After Kura Sushi Investigation

Mercari Inc. said Monday that it was removing listings tied to a promotional merchandise scandal at Kura Sushi. The conveyor-belt sushi chain acknowledged that employees had misappropriated limited-edition prizes from a collaboration campaign featuring the popular Japanese character Chiikawa. Following an internal investigation, the chain apologized and announced the cancellation of the entire promotional campaign. The prizes, which were offered to customers as part of the campaign, subsequently appeared for sale on Mercari, prompting the platform to take action.

Launched on August 21, the campaign allowed customers to receive original Chiikawa figures and other prizes depending on the results of a game tied to the number of sushi plates they had consumed. Despite the prizes being designed as limited-edition rewards, many began turning up on flea market sites shortly after the campaign started. Their sudden availability prompted speculation on social media that some Kura Sushi employees may have taken the prizes and put them up for resale.

Stabbing, Arson at Gifu Cake Shop Leave Three Dead

A deadly arson and murder at the Sunrise cake shop and residence in Motosu, Gifu Prefecture, on Saturday night left three people dead and two others injured. Two of the victims, identified as 66-year-old Tatsuya Fukuda and 65-year-old Mayumi Horibe, were found among the burned remains. Fukuda had been stabbed in the abdomen, while Horibe died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The third victim was 70-year-old Hiroshi Hayashi, a corporate executive from Mizuho city.

Hayashi was pronounced dead after being found burned and nearly naked in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside the shop. Police suspect he may have been involved in the stabbing and arson. At the time of the incident, 11 people were at the shop. According to police sources, all but Hayashi were junior high school classmates. The former classmates had been meeting regularly, and police are investigating why Hayashi joined them that day.

Parts of Nagoya Left Underwater After Record 104.5mm of Rain Falls in One Hour

Nagoya was left partially underwater by severe flash flooding after 104.5 millimeters of rain fell in a single hour on Tuesday. It was the highest hourly total recorded since official observations began in 1890. The sudden deluge rapidly overwhelmed local drainage systems, submerging streets and vehicles and disrupting daily life across the city. According to authorities, at least one person was killed in a landslide and more than 40 others sustained minor injuries.

The crisis intensified when the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a Level 5 flood warning for the Shonai River. The Nagoya city government called on residents in parts of Chikusa, Meito and Moriyama wards to take immediate action to ensure their safety, as smaller local rivers and drainage systems overflowed. Several commuters were stranded for the night after transportation was brought to a standstill. Around 3,500 people took refuge at evacuation shelters as authorities urged residents to seek safety.

Three Creatures Are Competing to Become Suica’s New Face

Japan has finally learned who might replace the Suica Penguin. On Tuesday, JR East unveiled the three creatures competing to become the new face of Suica when its longtime mascot retires next spring. After months of proposals and deliberation, the decision now belongs to the public. Voting is open through September 23 to anyone, regardless of nationality or location, with no account required and one vote allowed per person.

The choices are an orange squirrel, a bright purple creature that JR East identifies as a rabbit and an anxious-looking orange animal. The last of these also carries a tiny mole in a crossbody pouch. The candidate that receives the most votes will be announced on November 18, 2026, Suica’s 25th anniversary. JR East will then ask the public to suggest a name for the winner, which officially takes over on April 1, 2027.

Radiohead Announce 2027 Japan Return

At this year’s Summer Sonic festival, a brief teaser video featuring footage of Radiohead performing live appeared on the large screens. It ended with the words “Tokyo 2027.” A week later, several billboards bearing the words “Radiohead 2027” popped up around Tokyo’s Miyashita Park. The cryptic clues quickly set off widespread speculation online. The mystery was finally resolved on Monday when Radiohead confirmed they will return to Japan in June 2027 for a five-show residency at GMO Arena Saitama.

The Japan dates are part of an expansive Asia-Pacific tour that also includes 16 shows across Australia in May. The Saitama residency will mark the band’s first standalone headline shows in Japan since October 2008. Radiohead last performed in the country in 2016, when they headlined Summer Sonic. For Japanese fans, the long-awaited return offers a chance to hear classics from albums like The Bends, OK Computer and Kid A, including enduring favorites like “Fake Plastic Trees” and “No Surprises.”

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