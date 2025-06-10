Prominent Japanese voice actress Megumi Hayashibara sparked an online debate earlier this week following her blog post on Sunday. The 58-year-old Tokyo native, who’s most well known for her role as Rei Ayanami in Neon Genesis Evangelion, shared her concerns about Japan’s cultural identity and political apathy. The blog, titled “Indifference, Ignorance, and Not Knowing,” quickly went viral. The comments that drew the most attention regarded international students receiving subsidies and foreign tourists behaving badly. Referring to the latter, she used a metaphor of a Japanese crayfish being overwhelmed by an “invasive species.” She later deleted the remark.

Megumi Hayashibara Urges Japanese People To Vote

“Some international students receive subsidies for free, whereas Japanese students need to take out a student loan (which must be paid back, leading to debt),” wrote Hayashibara. “The truth is being twisted. Don’t leave it up to others. You must vote. We’re at a point where just saying ‘whatever’ or ‘it won’t change’ doesn’t cut it anymore. If things continue as they are, Japanese unique qualities, such as our manners, our attitude, our technology and possibly even anime as a form of freedom of expression, will be lost.

“In the midst of all this, there are some people staying at vacation rentals with no manners, foreign tourists who don’t know what it means to yield, and even those who go so far as to remove bamboo from trees in Kyoto,” continued Hayashibara. “If we don’t have regulations that are properly enforced, it could become dangerous. It will be like how Japanese crayfish were instantly devoured by invasive species. For instance, the Japanese rule of lining up to buy things could end up disappearing.”

Hayashibara went on to say that she wasn’t trying to criticize any specific country. She just feels that tax money should first go to people who pay taxes here, including foreign residents, as well as to disaster-hit areas and to students who are supporting the country. The original blog post also included a section discussing South Korean politics. That was later edited out after a Korean friend contacted her to say that her comments could inadvertently fuel political divisions.

The Online Reaction

While there have been several comments online criticizing Hayashibara’s blog, including one X user who described it as “hate speech,” many agree with her views. “The behavior of many international tourists is really bad, she’s not wrong to call out the problem,” posted one person on X. Another pointed out that Japanese crayfish was “a metaphor for how traditional Japanese culture is being overwhelmed by outside influences. This is supported by the following line about the decline of the unspoken rule of lining up.”

On Wednesday, Hayashibara deleted the line about the crayfish. “Part of the way I expressed myself was deemed too extreme, so I removed it,” she wrote. “I used it to illustrate the kind of person mentioned above, but it has hurt people who are not involved. I will learn. Thank you for letting me know.”

Related Posts