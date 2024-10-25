AI seems to be having a moment, at least when it comes to voice acting in Japan. We recently reported that voice actors under the Aoni Productions label (including Masako Nozawa, the voice of Goku from Dragon Ball) will be using AI for commercials and in situations where foreign languages may be used. Now a different group of voice actors are fighting for the exact opposite.

A Call For Rules Against Artificial Intelligence

26 Japanese voice actors have called for rules on regulating the use of generative A.I., specifically in cases where audio and visual content that mimics their voice has been created. Included in this group are the likes of Koichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell, Neon Genesis Evangelion) and Yuki Kaji (Air Gear, Fairy Tail, Mashle), two veteran actors in the space.

To further substantiate these claims, the Japanese Actors Union have also backed them up with proof. There are already instances where A.I. content has been posted online or sold, simulating the Japanese voices of anime characters.

To kick this campaign off, a video has already been released this week showcasing six voice actors condemning A.I. While it seems that there’s plans for more videos to be released regularly online and on social media platforms, it’s unsure what other concrete steps the group plans to take to further champion their cause.

The Future of Voice Acting

It’s easy to understand why talents such as voice actors are against generative A.I. as it directly impacts their livelihood. There’s also the issue of consent, as clips of their voices could be used to create inflammatory content that’s not in line with the character or what the voice actor would normally say. Voice actor Mika Kanai, who is known for lending her voice to Jigglypuff in both Pokemon and Super Smash Bros, has specifically expressed her sadness at hearing her voice speaking or singing without permission.

Is A.I. a tool that needs to be harnessed properly or an open Pandora’s box that we can no longer do anything about?

