A group of Kick streamers were denied entrance to a ferry ride in Japan this week because the company was worried that they would engage in nuisance behavior. Paul Denino, better known as Ice Poseidon, and Aaron Travis, who goes by the name of Ac7ionman, were among those forced to leave the vessel. The director of the Kagoshima Coast Guard office explained that even though they had tickets, the ferry owner wasn’t prepared to allow them to board because they had already “done a lot of troublesome activities in Japan in a lot of places.”

Coast Guard Asks Kick Streamers To Leave

“That’s not true,” replied Denino. “We didn’t do anything. It sounds like a fake report because we’re live streaming.” Another streamer added, “Wouldn’t we be in prison if we broke the law?” The decision, though, had already been made. The coast guard said the group would be refunded. He then asked them to gather all their friends — according to Denino there were nine of them in total — and leave the ferry. He then apologized. The group, realizing it was a battle they weren’t going to win, quickly departed. Before leaving, though, Denino was keen to stress to the guards that his group had done nothing wrong.

People online appear to have little sympathy for the group. “It’s about time their behavior caught up with them,” wrote one person on X. “Good for the ferry owner for refusing them. The ease they had at lying about, and denying, what they know they had been doing. Hopefully, other businesses will refuse them entry and they’ll leave. Or deported, or jail.”

Another posted, “They did this to themselves. They are not entitled to anything. Their behavior has made them unwelcome. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Ice Poseidon’s Controversial Tour

Denino is currently in Japan on a 100-day IRL (in real life) tour that he is live streaming to his more than 183,000 followers on Kick. The trip, though, has been plagued by a series of controversial incidents, including annoying other passengers on a train by engaging in a mock fight, egging on a local to shout English insults about the yakuza and picking an orange without the permission of the tree owner. That last incident led to 14 officers arriving at the scene to confront him and his group.

