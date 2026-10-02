In this week’s news roundup we report on the tougher permanent residency rules that were introduced on Thursday. A Japanese court rules that a person’s voice may qualify for protection under the right of publicity. Yuko Fujigaki becomes the University of Tokyo’s first female president. Volleyball player Rui Takahashi comes out as gay. The Uzbekistan volleyball team turn to FamilyMart for emergency socks. And Onosato wins his first Grand Sumo Tournament in a year.

University Professor Says Tougher Permanent Residency Rules Prioritize ‘National Interests Over Human Rights’

Japan has tightened permanent residency rules for foreigners, with new guidelines taking effect Thursday. The application fee has risen sharply to ¥200,000, while applicants also face stricter standards, including an income requirement tied to average Japanese household earnings. Kokushikan University professor Eriko Suzuki criticized the changes, saying they prioritize “national interests” over human rights and could make long-term planning harder for foreigners living in Japan.

“While Japan needs foreigners because of labor shortages, discussions within the government and ruling parties have focused on how to control them rather than improving the environment so foreigners can live stable lives,” she told The Mainichi. The changes, though, have also found support among those who believe Japan needs clearer standards for permanent residency, arguing that long-term residents should demonstrate financial stability and compliance with their obligations.

Japan Court Rules AI-Copied Voices Can Be Protected On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Court ruled that a person’s voice may qualify for protection under the right of publicity. The case was brought by voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda, best known for voicing Kento Nanami in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen and Kishibe in Chainsaw Man, against TikTok and the operator of an account that he claimed had used an AI-generated copy of his voice.

The account uploaded at least 188 videos between July 2024 and September 2025, covering urban legends, trivia, the occult and similar topics. At one point, it had more than 200,000 subscribers. Tsuda asked the court to order the operator to remove the videos, but the request was dismissed as the user had already deleted them soon after the lawsuit was filed last November.

Why Yuko Fujigaki Was Chosen as Tokyo University’s Next President

On Monday, eligible faculty and staff at the University of Tokyo cast their votes for the university’s next president. When the results came in, the margin was striking: Takao Someya received 1,107 votes, just over twice as many as the 553 cast for Yuko Fujigaki in the final round. Despite this, Fujigaki was chosen as president, making history as the university’s first woman to hold the position.

The ballot is an “opinion vote,” one part of a broader selection process in which a 16-member committee has the final say. The committee considers a range of factors when making its decision, including candidates’ interviews, policy statements and the results of the faculty poll. In other words, the ballot is intended to inform the committee’s decision rather than determine it outright.

Volleyball Player Rui Takahashi Comes Out As Gay

Rui Takahashi came out as gay on September 29. The 26-year-old Suntory Sunbirds Osaka volleyball player wrote in an Instagram post that he had struggled with his sexuality from a young age and spent years trying to deny his identity before conversations with his younger brother, national team star Ran Takahashi, eventually helped him confront feelings he had long avoided.

“Little by little, I came to feel that it was okay to be myself as I am,” Takahashi wrote on Instagram. “As we enter a new season, I felt this was the right time to tell the fans who have always supported me, in my own words.” His decision is notable in a country where openly gay men remain rare in elite professional sports, particularly in major team competitions.

Uzbekistan Volleyball Team Turn to FamilyMart for Emergency Socks

Continuing with volleyball, Uzbekistan’s men’s team had an unusual last-minute problem at the Asian Games: Their socks did not comply with the competition rules. With little time before their game against Japan on Sunday, the players needed to find matching pairs quickly. Their solution was a FamilyMart next to the hotel where they were staying. They bought enough socks for the entire team.

Shakhzod Omonov, who plays as a libero for the Uzbekistani team, told reporters that the players were unaware of the rules prior to the tournament. He said they were grateful for the socks, adding that the colors matched those of their national flag and that they looked cute. Japan won the game 3-0 and today, meet China in the semifinals.

Onosato Defeats Aonishiki To Win Autumn Sumo Tournament

In a highly anticipated winner-take-all showdown on Sunday, Onosato defeated Aonishiki to win his first Grand Sumo Tournament in a year. The yokozuna won the bout by tsukidashi (thrust-out) after the pair went into the final day with an identical 11-4 record. Following a difficult year, during which he battled a severe left shoulder injury and tournament withdrawals, Onosato was back to his best in Tokyo.

However, the pressure did seem to get to him on Days 13 and 14 when he threw away a comfortable two-win cushion by suffering successive defeats. “I think I was overthinking at times because I had gone a year without winning a title. But on the final day, I was so focused that even I was surprised,” he said at a press conference at his Nishonoseki stable in Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday.

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