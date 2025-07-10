The three trails on the Shizuoka Prefecture side of Mount Fuji open today. Before entering, climbers must apply in advance, pay a fee of ¥4,000 and complete a short test, which covers safety issues and environmental protection. Introduced this year, it is hoped that this test will help to protect the mountain’s fragile ecosystem and make accidents less likely. Unfortunately, there are still some climbers who feel they don’t need to follow the rules.

Helicopter Rescue for Two American Climbers on Mount Fuji

On June 26, a 67-year-old American man began his ascent on the Fujinomiya trail, two weeks before the official climbing season on the Shizuoka side of the mountain. Camping out on the seventh station, he then fell ill on July 4 and called out for help from his tent. Somebody heard him and notified Japan’s emergency services. The man, who appeared to be suffering from hypothermia, was wearing sandals when the rescue team arrived. He told them it was his third time climbing Japan’s highest mountain.

The following day, another American citizen needed rescuing from Mount Fuji. This time, it was a 59-year-old woman on the Gotemba trail. She reportedly made it to the top but then got lost while making the descent. Panicking in the dark, she got through to the authorities via her cell phone provider. The rescue team managed to locate her after a three-hour search. Though uninjured, she was allegedly shaken up. It was her first time climbing a mountain in Japan.

Shizuoka and Yamanashi Governments Consider Charging for Mount Fuji Helicopter Rescues

Earlier this year, Hidetada Sudo, the mayor of Fujinomiya city in Shizuoka Prefecture, expressed his frustration at those who decide to go up Japan’s most famous mountain outside the climbing season. “They are climbing on their own without listening (to warnings) and end up getting stranded,” he said. “The cost of rescuing them is enormous — I think that such fees should be borne by those stranded. It’s their own responsibility.”

Many agree with him. Following the latest incidents, one person on X tweeted, “Selfish foreigners like this should be billed for rescue costs. It should serve as a warning to other foreigners.” Another posted, “Pay about $10,000 US in cash, then request rescue.” Currently, rescue expenses are paid for through government funds. That includes rescues made during the off-season. In 2018, Saitama Prefecture started charging for helicopter rescues. The fee is ¥8,000 for every five minutes. Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures are now considering a similar charge for helicopter rescue.

Mount Fuji has four official climbing trails. The Fujinomiya, Gotemba and Subashiri trails are located on the Shizuoka side, while the popular Yoshida trail is the one on the Yamanashi side. The Yoshida trail opened for climbing on July 1. All trails will close on September 10. Based on previous years, though, some climbers will likely attempt to make the ascent after that date.

