At Arashiyama’s famed bamboo forest, hundreds of bamboo stalks have been defaced with carved graffiti. According to a recent inspection, the damage affects at least 350 stalks along the popular bamboo path, one of Kyoto’s most photographed and visited destinations. Officials warn that the carvings could cause lasting harm to the plants, prompting calls for stronger preservation measures and responsible tourism.

Graffiti on Bamboo and Its Implications

The Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, celebrated for its ethereal beauty and cultural significance, now bears the scars of knives and keys used to carve initials, messages and symbols into its smooth green surface. Most of the graffiti was written in Roman letters, though some included Japanese, Chinese and Korean scripts, suggesting that the problem spans multiple visitor groups.

Experts warn that deep etchings can fatally damage bamboo, causing stalks to rot or collapse. City officials are now considering cutting down the most severely scarred plants for safety reasons, while volunteers have attempted to conceal the carvings with green tape.

Once carved, the scars on bamboo will remain visible for the rest of the plant’s life, accelerating decay and diminishing the forest’s harmonious beauty.

The Rise of Inconsiderate Tourists

This isn’t exactly a new occurrence: A similar wave of vandalism in 2018 prompted local residents and monks from nearby Tenryuji Temple to launch an anti-defacement campaign. Then incidents of graffiti fell along with a rapid decline in tourism during COVID-19.

With a sharp rebound in tourism following the pandemic, incidents of vandalism, too, have surged. Arashiyama, once tranquil during the years of restricted travel, now faces overcrowding and a growing pattern of what locals call “meiwaku tourism,” or nuisance behavior.

Across Japan, popular destinations are grappling with similar issues, from tourists doing pull-ups on a torii gate to drunk visitors damaging legendary temples. The Kyoto City Tourism Association — and foreigners with common sense, who unfortunately will receive the backlash of rising anti-tourism sentiment — urge travelers to show restraint and cultural sensitivity.

Related Posts