A popular sightseeing spot in Osaka has become the stage for yet another clash between tourism and tradition. At Ikeda City’s Atago Shrine, a man believed to be a foreign visitor was filmed using the sacred gate as a pull-up bar, sparking anger online and renewed debate over visitor behavior at cultural sites.

A Holy Gate Is Not a Pull-Up Bar

The incident occurred on August 12, where the torii gate — referred to as the “torii in the sky” for its sweeping views over the city — has become a magnet for photography and influencers. According to witnesses, the man grabbed the horizontal beam and performed pull-ups, while another person recorded the stunt on a smartphone, likely for social media.

For many, the act went beyond poor taste. Torii gates are not tourist props but religious symbols, marking the threshold to sacred space. The person who filmed the incident — an Estonian traveler called Ilya — later shared the footage with police and described the act as “destruction” and said it left him feeling deeply uncomfortable. “I should have shouted at them to stop,” he admitted.

Ikeda City has condemned the behavior, reminding the public that “the torii is a sacred object” and pledging to increase patrols around the site.

The Rise of ‘Meiwaku Tourists’

Japan has faced similar problems in recent years, as so-called meiwaku (nuisance) tourism becomes more visible. From people climbing on cherry blossom trees to trespassing in Kyoto’s geisha districts, attention-seeking behavior for Instagram and TikTok has become a growing headache for communities trying to balance hospitality with preservation.

The frustration voiced by Ilya reflects a broader concern: bad manners, if left unchecked, risk shaping perceptions of all visitors. “Leave poor behavior behind in your own country; don’t bring it to Japan,” he urged.

The “Torii in the Sky” remains a major draw for its dramatic views and photogenic setting, but incidents like this highlight the fragility of cultural heritage in the age of mass tourism. Without respect, the line between a great photo op and a sacred site is too easily crossed.

Related Posts