We’ve compiled a useful list of all the things that you can do in a convenience store. They are great places, of course, to buy your lunch, snacks and a quick cup of coffee, but you can do a whole lot more than that. Convenience stores are useful for several practical things too. Who knew that you could charge your Suica, or register your address at one?

1. Buy household items

From chocolate to rice crackers and hot food, convenience stores have you covered. They are a true one-stop shop for anything you might need to rush out and buy. Of course, they have the usual bento boxes, chocolates and other food items for snacking, but they offer a whole host of other goods too. Some rural convenience stores even have fresh produce on offer.

Unlike other countries, in Japan you don’t need to show identification when purchasing age-restricted items such as tobacco and alcohol. Simply press the big button on the screen when the cashier asks you to confirm that you’re of legal age.

2. Withdraw money and other ATM transactions

The “Big Three” convenience stores (Family Mart, Lawson and 7-Eleven) all have cash machines, but note that a small transaction fee applies. This fee currently stands at ¥330, though is lowered to ¥220 between 8:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. You can choose between Japanese and English.

3. Top-up your e-money app

For those using Japan-based payment apps, specifically PayPay, select the “Mobile Transactions” option at the ATM and follow the prompts. There is a ¥500,000 daily limit, and it’s cash only.

4. Charge your Suica

No more waiting for ages in line at the station ticket machine, simply go to the ATM in the convenience store and select the “Transportation Top-up” option. The top-up method is cash only.

5. Print documents and photographs

The print kiosks at convenience stores really do print everything, including photographs and newspapers. Printers are often found next to the ATM near the front of the store. Once you’ve located a printer, you can switch the language to English, then select the “print or copy” button on the touch screen panel. You can print from memory cards, USB drives, CDs and even from your smartphone using an app like PrintSmash.

Printing costs vary depending on factors such as document type, the size and whether it’s in color or black and white. The printers usually only accept cash, so make sure to bring enough along.

6. Make postcards

At the print kiosk, select the “postcard” option and follow the steps. All convenience stores with a print kiosk are able to print postcards too.

7. Send items

If you’ve sold something via an online shop such as Mercari, you can post your boxed items at the convenience store after printing a label at the one-stop print machine.

8. Purchase stamps

Ask at the counter. The word in Japanese for stamp is kitte.

9. Post letters

Select convenience stores will have a postbox outside, while some Lawson and Ministop stores even have a postbox for letters by the checkout counter. You don’t need to buy anything, just post it in.

10. Collect concert tickets

You need to order concert tickets in advance. Some convenience stores provide a collection service via the print machine, whereas in others it is via the ATM.

11. Pay your health insurance

Take your health insurance slips along with cash and hand it in to the cashier. They’ll put it all through for you, and you’ll receive a receipt at the end.

12. Buy clothes

Socks, pants, you name it, a convenience store probably has it.

13. Obtain your residence certificate

Make sure you have your My Number Card, then go over to the “public service” or “government service” menu on the print machine. You’ll be asked to submit your My Number Card, which you can do by putting it into the copy part on the top of the machine. Once that’s done, you’ll be asked for your My Number Card password. Then, select the government service you want. Pop in some cash (it should be ¥10) and it will print an official certificate for you.

14. Pay gas and electricity bills

Go to the counter with your paper gas and electricity bills. As with health insurance, payment is by cash only.

15. Pick up parcels

Collect parcels from Rakuten, Amazon and more. Go to the parcel pick-up point, which will usually be in the front of the convenience store.

16. Charge your phone

Download the ChargeBank app and register your details. You’ll then be able to rent power banks from most convenience stores. Usually, the power bank spots will be located near the magazines or near the entrance of the store in bright blue.

17. Return unwanted goods from online stores

Start the process online, with the site that you bought the goods from. Once you’ve selected your convenience store, head to the drop-off point, which will probably be a large yellow box. Make sure it’s in the same packaging that you received it in. When you’ve finished the transaction, the money will appear back in your account straight away.

