Canadian skincare brand The Ordinary has decided to bring its philosophy of simplicity and transparency to Tokyo in a surprising new format: a pop-up convenience store. Opened on August 23 at the shopping and cultural complex, Reload, in Shimokitazawa, the Ordinary Mini Mart transforms the everyday experience of shopping at a convenience store into a new way to buy skincare.

Rather than the usual sleek beauty counters, you will find shelves stocked with The Ordinary’s bestsellers packaged like everyday essentials. Lip balms take the shape of Japan’s beloved onigiri, serum sets are styled like bento boxes, and even bottled water and rice are available for purchase. Pick up a basket at the door, and get ready for a brand-new way to experience the konbini run.

What You’ll Find Inside

The pop-up is designed to feel instantly familiar to anyone who’s stepped into a Japanese convenience store. However, instead of fried chicken and canned coffee, you’ll find neat rows of products presented with The Ordinary’s signature ingredient-first labeling.

Highlights include the company’s signature Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm repackaged into triangular onigiri-like wrappers, as well as complementing skincare sets styled as bento boxes with themes like “Brightening,” “Aging Care” and “Hydration.” Customers can also buy bottled water and 2-kilogram bags of rice, selling for ¥1,100 at “ordinary prices.”

This idea isn’t entirely new for the brand. The rice is a timely nod to Japan’s current shortage and follows in the footsteps of the company’s New York pop-up, where The Ordinary famously sold cartons of eggs at everyday prices.

Those who spend over ¥3,300 can also take home a limited-edition tote bag designed in collaboration with Ginza magazine, plus three original pin badges inspired by The Ordinary and designed by graphic artist CH. With 10 designs in total to collect, shoppers receive an additional three pins for every extra ¥3,300 spent — a collectible bonus to match their skincare haul.

A Brand With Ordinary Roots

The Ordinary was founded in Canada in 2016 with a mission to bring “science-based skincare to everyone.” Its Japan debut came in May 2024, and since then the brand has steadily built a following due to its effective, ingredient-driven formulas and fair pricing.

“Japanese convenience stores have become cultural icons for their efficiency and practicality — and that perfectly aligns with our philosophy,” explains Amy Bi, The Ordinary’s global vice president. By wrapping its products in the playful disguise of convenience store goods, this pop-up doubles down on accessibility and reminds us that science-backed skincare doesn’t need to be intimidating — it can be as familiar as picking up an onigiri on your way home.

The Ordinary Mini Mart runs from August 23 (Saturday) to August 31 (Sunday), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Reload in Shimokitazawa.