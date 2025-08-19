In a world where cars and homes seem financially out of reach for many, younger generations have been turning to attainable luxuries, such as expensive niche perfumes.

From elusive, cameleonic “skin scents” to conceptual perfumes meant to smell like a library or a jazz bar, there’s an endless series of bottles to dissect on Fragrantica. But a new scent concocted by Japanese startup Scent Fest Co. may take the cake as the most avant-garde perfume thus far: It’s meant to capture the universally comforting smell of a newborn baby’s head.

Launched on June 15, Poupon pure claims to be the world’s first perfume to scientifically recreate the smell of a newborn baby. According to Scent Fest, six years of research data went into recreating the sweet, powdery scent.

“With the declining birthrate … reducing and eliminating the anxiety and stress associated with pregnancy, childbirth and childcare has become a major social issue,” Scent Fest explained in a press statement. “Our product evokes a sense of gentleness for mothers and those involved in childcare.”

Why a Newborn Baby Scent?

Although the invention might sound like another “recession indicator” meme to some, Scent Fest CEO Mamiko Ozaki developed the scent to help parents struggling with childcare, especially during the perinatal period.

Ozaki, a Kobe University professor emeritus specializing in taste and olfactory physiology, had long studied pheromones that control the social behavior of ants. Inspired by the way ants use pheromones as communication tools, she wanted to apply her expertise to human society.

“From my own parenting experience, newborns cry constantly, which can be frustrating for parents,” Ozaki told The Mainichi. “But at the same time, they emit a good smell as if to send the message, ‘Be gentle with me,’ which I think makes it possible for us to care for them.”

Working with physicians and mothers at Hamamatsu University Hospital, Scent Fest collected head odors from about 20 newborns and identified 37 odor components.

After recreating the scent, volunteers — including students, parents, grandparents and childcare workers — were asked to smell it. Based on fMRI and psychological sensory evaluation, the researchers gathered that the aroma activated feelings of “liking,” “pleasantness” and “wanting to keep smelling it” in the brain.

The key component to the pleasant smell of newborn babies, Scent Fest found, is a chemical substance called nonanal, which has a floral scent. This unique scent is said to gradually fade away after about six weeks from birth. The company has registered patents in Japan, the US, the EU and the UK on their composition and production method.

Product Details

Poupon pure Eau de Parfum is currently sold in a 5-milliliter spray container at ¥2,970. The small bottle is meant to be carried around for everyday use, or at home for refreshment and relaxation. It uses IFRA-compliant ingredients, is alcohol-free and does not conduct any animal testing.

While Poupon pure is currently sold out, the next batch is set to arrive late August to early September — so check the company website or Instagram. Shipping is limited to Japan, for now.

