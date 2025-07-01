Japanese nail artists are among the most talented in the world, and Japanese nail art is in a league of its own. From Rilakkuma-adorned character nails to unique abstract designs, salons here are capable of accomplishing even the most elaborate of requests.

Japanese nail art is known for its precision, creativity and use of high-quality soft gel. Unlike typical gel nails, Japanese gel is solvent-free, which makes it last longer, and thicker than what you’d see overseas. (My editor recently went six weeks between salon visits, and not a single nail chipped or snapped off.) The culture around nails in Japan is also distinct — salons tend to offer highly personalized services, with technicians trained in advanced techniques like intricate hand-painted designs and durable 3D embellishments.

Read on for a list of Tokyo’s English friendly nail salons, many with bilingual technicians, and start curating a Pinterest board for inspiration.

Top Coat (Shibakoen Station)

Located in the Minato district, near Shiba Park and Tokyo Tower, Top Coat specializes in colorful, unique gel nail art. Depending on the number of colors and designs, prices can range between ¥5,500 (for one color) and ¥23,000 (for an incredibly elaborate design that takes 190 minutes). You can get a price estimate beforehand by emailing them a picture of the design you want.

They also recently opened a new location in Shimokitazawa.

Disco Tokyo (Shibuya Station)

Beloved for their trendy designs, Disco Tokyo is conveniently located near Shibuya station. Their work has been featured on magazines such as Nylon Japan, Vogue Japan and more. Make sure to check out the talented nail artists’ individual Instagram pages for their past designs (browse the shop’s following list for their accounts!)

The shop also recently opened a new location near Meiji Jingu, called Disco Root.

Espoir (Shibuya Station)

Espoir is a great option if you’re looking for a simple color and gradation design, though they also have good prices if you want something more complex. Prices can range between ¥4,890 for clear or lame gel to ¥13,650 for original designs.

Cafune Tokyo (Yoyogi Station)

In close proximity to Shinjuku Gyoen, Cafune boasts some of the most creative and detailed designs I’ve seen, from Impressionist painting-inspired nails to ones with 3D Kirby decals. The salon is run by Manami, who is bilingual.

Price can vary depending on the design, as listed on her website.

Riverside Custom Nails (Nakameguro Station)

Riverside is a bilingual nail studio in Nakameguro, a stylish canal-side neighborhood filled with cafes and boutiques. Offering custom designs of your choice at prices ranging from ¥8,500 to ¥19,500 (depending on with or without extensions), the salon has a cozy, friendly atmosphere.

La Vela Tokyo Ginza (Ginza-Itchome Station)

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a luxurious experience, La Vela Tokyo is a great pick. Situated in the luxury shopping district of Ginza, the sleek space specializes in “Nuance Nails,” a huge nail trend in Japan that features abstract patterns and watercolor-like blended colors.

Aspire Nails (Omotesando Station)

Run by veteran nail artist Shiori Durham, who is a Japan Nailist Association (JNA) Master Educator, Aspire Nails is located in the upscale shopping district of Omotesando. Shiori’s sparkling gradation designs are particularly stunning.

Vingt Nail Aoyama (Omotesando Station)

Also located in walking distance from Omotesando Station is Vingt, a bright and clean salon that offers pedicures, foot scrubs and massages in addition to nail art. Although their reservation page is in Japanese, they can accommodate English speaking customers.



