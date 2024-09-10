It’s been quite a year for Chris Broad. When TW last sat down with the Japan-based YouTuber in 2023, it was to discuss the release of his first book. Fast forward a year, and Broad has an impressive number of new achievements under his belt: becoming a Sunday Times bestselling author, helping to raise a million dollars through a 1000 km charity cycle with fellow YouTubers and being invited to dine with Japanese and British royalty at Buckingham Palace. For his millions of subscribers, Broad’s evergreen ambition is nothing new (remember the chess-boxing era?), but his most recent project to open Lost – a bar in the heart of Shibuya – certainly is.

Tokyo Weekender caught up with him to find out more.

The Journey to Opening Lost Bar

Finding the Perfect Location

So how has Broad found the process of opening a bar? He describes Lost as a culmination of many months’ hard work. Inspired by the week-long pop-up sake bars held by him and partner Sharla in Kyoto last year, the couple’s decision to take the plunge and open a more permanent space in Tokyo initially proved difficult.

“We knew we wanted a place that was central and easily accessible, but when we began looking, there was nowhere,” Broad explains. Thankfully, their luck changed when the pair stumbled upon a second-floor space just a few minutes from Shibuya’s scramble crossing several months later. With major renovations needed to its interior, the existing floor-to-ceiling windows were instrumental in setting the tone for the bar’s re-design: “Rather than being sealed off inside a building as many bars are in Tokyo, this space offered plenty of natural light and people watching.” The finished product results in an airy and fresh vibe with crisp velvet seating, and a welcoming bar team that helps run the space in its day-to-day.

What to Expect at Lost Bar: Drinks, Atmosphere, and More

Once past the hidden gacha machine entrance, viewers will spot references to the Abroad in Japan YouTube channel peppered throughout the bar, from the themed cocktail and mocktail menus developed by in-house mixologists (Broad’s personal favorite is the “Like A Magic Mule,” a Moscow Mule with a lavender twist, which we can confirm is delicious) to a corridor featuring memorable quotes from his YouTube universe.

Creating an inviting space is a top priority, as many visitors are stopping by during their vacations – and there are already stories of patrons quickly befriending those sitting nearby, and in some instances, even going on to travel across Japan together. Broad himself is enjoying the opportunity to stop by and meet people, applying his creative thinking to an offline space. But as he is notorious for balancing numerous projects at any one time, we had to ask – what’s next for Abroad in Japan?

Chris’ Next Projects

It’s no secret that Broad has a flair for cinematography, and it’s been a long-term goal of his to work on more feature-length projects. Alongside opening Lost, he’s been quietly producing a feature-length documentary about Japan’s earthquakes. With interviews from prominent figures including Tokyo’s mayor, Yuriko Koike, scientific experts in the field, and families from the Noto area who were tragically affected by the large earthquake and tsunami in January, the documentary looks to be an engaging watch, due for release before the end of the year.

There’s also plans for a second book, which Broad says will be travel focused. Keen to tackle the overtourism of the “golden route” typically covered by guidebooks (Tokyo-Osaka-Kyoto), his next book will feature all 47 prefectures with anecdotes, stories, and off-the-beaten-track recommendations from his own travels across the country, which he hopes will “turn travel on its head.”

Lost Location and Business Hours

Currently there are no reservations for Lost (just turn up!) but the staff are looking to put reservations in place very soon.

Address: 〒150-0042 Tokyo, Shibuya City, Udagawacho, 33−1, Grand Tokyo Shibuya Bldg., 2nd Floor

Business hours: 2 pm-11 pm, Wednesday through Sunday.

Availability: With different seating options, the bar can cater to individuals and groups alike. If you’d prefer to avoid a potential queue, the staff recommend coming earlier in the day.

Price: There is no cover charge for the bar. Drinks are around ¥2000.

Follow the bar’s Instagram at @lostbarjapan to keep up to date with the latest.

To keep up with Chris’ many projects, follow his Instagram at @abroadinjapan, or watch his YouTube videos here.

