When thinking of the fashion brand Diesel, a few things tend to come to mind: 90s punk denim, the iconic red logo, glitzy fabric on glossy skin or even the viral belt skirt from two years ago. Rural northern Italy is probably not high on this list of associations, but that’s the provenance of Diesel founder Renzo Rosso, and it’s where the brand has its roots.

The Diesel store in central Shibuya recently opened an adjacent restaurant, the Cucina Diesel Farm, serving authentic cuisine from Italy’s Veneto region and wine from Rosso’s very own winery, the Diesel Farm. Cucina Diesel Farm delights fans of Diesel with a new perspective on how the brand came to be, taking guests on a gustatory journey to the Italian countryside.

Returning to Its Roots

Stepping into Cucina Diesel Farm, visitors are enveloped in a cloud of salmon pink. Glossy, bubbly foam covers every inch of the restaurant walls and the artfully open-grid ceiling above. Bottles of Diesel’s wine line the wall and dining tables are covered with a classic gingham tablecloth. The rustic touches contrast with the pop art-esque interior of the space, and even more with the adjacent Diesel store — mannequins styled in the brand’s glimmering new collection visible from inside the restaurant.

The restaurant was custom designed by Glenn Martens, Diesel’s creative director, who has been credited with reviving the brand when he took over in 2020. Cucina Diesel Farm is the only restaurant in the world designed by Martens, and it allows guests a glimpse into the unique worldview of the brand through a whole new avenue: food. Even for those oblivious to high fashion, however, it’s a great place to just enjoy some authentic Italian cooking.

Simple Authenticity

The Cucina Diesel Farm staff is aware that simple, authentic cuisine from the Veneto region might not be what some customers expect. “It’s not the Italian food you’ll find in most restaurants in Japan; it’s definitely not the most flashy in appearance,” Yuta Mizukami, the general manager of the restaurant, comments. “We care about accurately presenting the cuisine of Veneto, and we hope guests will appreciate how it contrasts with the flashy interior of the restaurant.”

The plates offered at Cucina Diesel Farm are simple and homey, made from recipes that have been passed down for generations in northern Italy. Highlights include spezzatino, a traditional beef stew that’s tart and slow-cooked to melt in the mouth, and bigoli pasta, a Veneto specialty that’s uniquely chewy and thick, and liberally coated in an original tomato sauce. Cucina Diesel Farm also provides fresh juices to clear your palate in between bites.

“Diesel cares a lot about simplicity,” Mizukami says. “You can enjoy Veneto’s country-style living with simple, good food brought straight to Tokyo.”

Fresh From Diesel Farm

Another highlight of Cucina Diesel Farm is its wine, sourced directly from Diesel Farm in the hills of Marostica, also in northern Italy. Renzo Rosso bought the plot of land in 1993, when he was 38 years old, and produced his first bottle in 1999, committing to creating fine wine while protecting the land’s biodiversity. The signature red, Rosso di Rosso, has a deep, fruity flavor with a slightly spicy aftertaste, while the Bianco di Rosso is a powerful white wine with notes of pear, peach and sugar-soaked citrus. Also on offer are a merlot and Diesel Farm’s representative spumante (sparkling wine).

Cucina Diesel Farm is full of delightful surprises and juxtapositions: rustic, homey cooking from a brand known for its international, sensualistic appeal, countryside table settings among a flamboyant pink space. It charms by subverting and then surpassing expectations — giving guests an authentic taste of northern Italy right in the heart of Shibuya.

For more information about Cucina Diesel Farm, visit diesel.co.jp/ja/cucina-diesel-farm/.

