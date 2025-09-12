Fans of the adorably bizarre hit series Chiikawa have a fantastic reason to slurp noodles this fall. Starting on October 3, 2025, Chiikawa Ramen Buta is introducing a new limited-time menu item, Ramen Buta Tonkotsu, available at five participating Parco locations in Japan.

Introducing Chiikawa Ramen Buta

Chiikawa Ramen Buta is a themed cafe based on the ramen shop that appears in the Chiikawa manga. It follows the success of previous collaborations such as Chiikawa Cafe and Chiikawa Restaurant, but this time the spotlight is on ramen, made by the series’ beloved characters.

Guests can choose ramen sizes inspired by the characters — Mini (Chiikawa), Small (Hachiware) and Large (Usagi) — each served in a special donburi. With every ramen order, diners receive an exclusive sticker that matches their chosen size.

The cafe also serves playful drinks, from Shisa’s Mikan Soda to Momonga’s White Soda and draft beer served in the store’s original mug. Every drink comes with a random collectible clear card. For fans who want to take the experience home, merchandise such as bowls, plates and glasses are available for sale at both the cafe and the official EC shop, Chiikawa Market.

There are also locations in Shibuya, Nagoya, Osaka and Hiroshima, turning Chiikawa’s fictional ramen shop into a real-life nationwide dining experience.

Limited-Time Ramen Buta Tonkotsu

Ramen Buta Tonkotsu (¥1,870, tax included), features a hearty 200-gram serving of noodles topped with mentaiko, mustard leaves and kikurage mushrooms. The ramen is served in a donburi adorned with illustrations of Rakko, the top-ranking hunter sea otter. Each order comes with a Rakko novelty sticker.

The new item will be available until January 12, 2026, and for collectors, the bowl will be sold for ¥2,530.

Alongside this special, the regular ramen lineup remains. Each dish comes with its own matching sticker, making every meal part of the Chiikawa collectible experience.

Exclusive Merchandise

From limited stickers to clear cards that come with every drink order, Chiikawa Ramen Buta doubles as a character goods hotspot. Guests can purchase exclusive items like mini donburi bowls, melamine plates and original glasses.

Many goods are also sold online at Chiikawa Market, but the in-person novelties, such as ramen stickers, remain a cafe-only prize.

The Chiikawa Craze

What started as author Nagano’s charming illustrations has grown into one of Japan’s most pervasive character trends. Chiikawa’s mix of cute designs and bittersweet humor resonates with adults and kids alike.

With its combination of hearty comfort food and adorable branding, Chiikawa Ramen Buta captures the spirit of the craze: a place where fans can both eat ramen and collect a little piece of Chiikawa’s world.

Related Posts