To remind us summer isn’t over yet, Sanrio recently dropped an Okinawa-exclusive collection of Hello Kitty and friends with bronzed skin. Cute, collectible and a little cheeky, it’s another addition to the hiyake Sanrio collection that fans go wild for. There’s a catch, though. These tanned Sanrio goods are usually sold only on islands such as Okinawa, Hawaii and sometimes Guam and Saipan. For collectors outside these sunny islands, they can feel frustratingly out of reach. Luckily, with a little digging — and a little shopping know-how — it’s possible to track them down.

Here’s how.

Buying Suntanned Sanrio in Okinawa and Hawaii

If you’re lucky enough to be in Okinawa or Hawaii, you’re in prime shopping territory. Both regions carry their own exclusives, and the thrill is in hopping from shop to shop, never quite sure which version of suntanned Hello Kitty or My Melody you’ll bump into next.

Shopping in Okinawa

Okinawa is the official home of the brand-new tropical line, and the merchandise is spread across local specialty shops. In Naha, check out Okinawaya Honten, while Nanpou Shoji at Naha Airport and various souvenir shops such as Ryukyu Market and Bunkaya carry plenty of bronzed Sanrio characters. The Hotel Okinawa with Sanrio Characters stocks exclusive plushies and accessories in the lobby. During your travels in Okinawa, you’re also likely to spot a suntanned Kuromi keychain.

Shopping in Hawaii

In Hawaii, Sanrio Surprises in Kahala Mall is a popular spot to catch your favorite tanned characters. The many souvenir shops at airports in Hawaii are also likely to have some bronze Sanrio characters as well. ABC Store, meanwhile, is a holy grail for many collectors, and locations across Hawaii and Guam often have stocks of sun-kissed Sanrio merchandise throughout the year.

How To Find Suntanned Sanrio Goods Elsewhere

Not everyone can jet off to Okinawa or Honolulu, but the internet has made it much easier to track down a suntanned Cinnamoroll. Here’s where to look if you’re searching from elsewhere.

Amazon Japan and Rakuten

If you’re in Japan, these two Japanese retail giants are probably the first places you’ll want to check. Often carrying both new releases and older gotochi (regional) items, chances are seasonal or locally exclusive merchandise will pop up here, sometimes even brand-new with tags. Rakuten in particular has a reputation for stocking quirky regional goods, so it’s worth checking back often. On the downside, international shipping can be tricky and pricey from these sites.

Sanrio Stores and Puroland

For those either living or traveling in Japan, it’s well-worth making a stop at one of the many Sanrio shops across the country, or taking a trip to visit the whimsical Puroland (or Harmonyland, if you are closer to Kyushu). In the summer, these locations sometimes stock up on tanned plushies and keychains, and they’re a lot of fun to visit regardless.

Second Hand: Mercari, eBay, Depop and Beyond

This is where collectors unload rare plushies, charms and even anniversary pieces, if you’re willing to spend some time looking for them. You’ll find Hello Kitty suntanned plushies from Hawaii, Kuromi with a golden glow or even full sets of Okinawa-exclusive items if you’re lucky. Prices range from bargains to mind-boggling, and finding the exact tan Pompompurin you’re after may take a good amount of scrolling.

Kiddy Land

This iconic Japanese character store occasionally carries suntanned Sanrio as part of its seasonal promotions or collaborations. It’s not guaranteed, but if you’re in Tokyo or Osaka, dropping into Kiddy Land is a haven for character goods lovers anyway.

Import Shops

For fans abroad, import shops like Kyoota is a lifesaver. It imports hard-to-find character goods and often stocks the Hawaii Suntanned series, from plushies to Kuromi keychains. The prices are significantly marked up, but you’re paying for the convenience of skipping the scavenger hunt across multiple Japanese sites. For collectors outside Asia, this can be the easiest route.

Taking Home a Piece of Summer

Part of the appeal of suntanned Sanrio is that they’re not everywhere. Buying a tanned Hello Kitty plush lets you remember the warm culture of Okinawa every time you look at her. And if you can’t be there in person, tracking one down online still feels like winning a little souvenir from paradise.

Whether you’re strolling down Kokusai Street in Naha, browsing shelves at an ABC Store in Waikiki or scrolling through eBay at 2 a.m., the sun-kissed Sanrio gang is waiting to join your collection.

