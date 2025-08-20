Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during August 2025. From jazz ensembles to traditional koto performances, Augsut has something for all Tokyo music lovers.

LuckyFes 2025: Japan's Fastest-Growing Music Festival LuckyFes 2025, Japan’s fastest-growing music festival, returns from August 9 to 11 with more than 100 artists performing across four stages. Date & Time Aug 09-11 Price 1-day pass: ¥13,500 | 2-day pass: ¥24,000 | 3-day pass: ¥35,000 Location Hitachi Seaside Park More Details

Jahari Stampley: Soul Family featuring Grammy-Nominated Artist D-Erania Blue Note Tokyo welcomes back Jahari Stampley, a rising-star pianist. Stampley will be performing music from his second album, What A Time, along with his new single "To Be Alive" and unreleased songs. In a special two-night performance, Stampley will be accompanied by his mother, bassist and saxophonist D'Erania Stampley (also known as D-Erania). Date & Time Aug 13-14・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30 Price ¥8800 Location Blue Note Tokyo More Info seats outside of the side area and counter will incur an additional seat charge, please refer to the website for more information More Details

Respect for Jazz Giants: Oscar Peterson 'A Centennial Celebration' In honor of legendary jazz pianist Oscar Peterson’s 100th birthday, Blue Note Place in Tokyo presents "Respect for Jazz Giants." Date & Time Aug 15-16・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:45 Price ¥5500 Location Blue Note Place More Info price is per person; a minimum of one order per person is required; the performance is 6o minutes long with a change of performers; guests must be 10 years or older to enter More Details

TOKU Meets May Inoue: 'Premium' at Blue Note Place Japan’s only vocalist and flugelhorn player TOKU reunites with acclaimed jazz guitarist May Inoue for a rare performance at Blue Note Place. Date & Time Aug 19, 2025・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:45 Price ¥3500 for 2nd floor seats, ¥5000 for 1st floor seats Location Blue Note Place More Details

Sullivan Fortner - Piano Solo Grammy-winning pianist Sullivan Fortner will be performing a one-night-only solo piano concert at the Cotton Club. Date & Time Aug 19, 2025・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30 Price starting at ¥7700 Location Cotton Club More Details

Cécile McLorin Salvant Quartet Cécile McLorin Salvant, three-time Grammy winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album, is coming to Tokyo. Salvant is making her comeback at Blue Note Tokyo, performing there for the first time in seven years. Date & Time Aug 20-22・First Show: Doors open at 17:00, starts at 18:00/ Second Show: Doors open at 19:45, starts at 20:30 Price ¥8800 Location Blue Note Tokyo More Info seats outside of the side area and counter will incur an additional seat charge, please refer to the website for more information More Details

Fievel Is Glauque Live at Blue Note Tokyo Fievel Is Glauque, a jazz-pop duo with pianist Zach Phillips and vocalist Ma Clément, is making their Blue Note Tokyo debut. Date & Time Aug 27-28・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30 Price ¥8800 Location Blue Note Tokyo More Info seats outside of the side area and counter will incur an additional seat charge, please refer to the website for more information More Details

LEO: Moments Within at Blue Note Place Leading koto player Leo Konno (known as LEO), will be performing at Blue Note Place for a one-night-only event. Date & Time Aug 29, 2025・18:00-23:00・last order for food at 21:00, last order for drinks at 22:30 Price ¥3300 Location Blue Note Place More Info a minimum of one order per person is required More Details