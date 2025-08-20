Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during August 2025. From jazz ensembles to traditional koto performances, Augsut has something for all Tokyo music lovers.
Tokyo Concerts and Music Events in August
LuckyFes 2025: Japan's Fastest-Growing Music Festival
LuckyFes 2025, Japan’s fastest-growing music festival, returns from August 9 to 11 with more than 100 artists performing across four stages.
|Date & Time
|Aug 09-11
|Price
|1-day pass: ¥13,500 | 2-day pass: ¥24,000 | 3-day pass: ¥35,000
|Location
|Hitachi Seaside Park
Jahari Stampley: Soul Family featuring Grammy-Nominated Artist D-Erania
Blue Note Tokyo welcomes back Jahari Stampley, a rising-star pianist. Stampley will be performing music from his second album, What A Time, along with his new single "To Be Alive" and unreleased songs. In a special two-night performance, Stampley will be accompanied by his mother, bassist and saxophonist D'Erania Stampley (also known as D-Erania).
|Date & Time
|Aug 13-14・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30
|Price
|¥8800
|Location
|Blue Note Tokyo
|More Info
|seats outside of the side area and counter will incur an additional seat charge, please refer to the website for more information
Respect for Jazz Giants: Oscar Peterson 'A Centennial Celebration'
In honor of legendary jazz pianist Oscar Peterson’s 100th birthday, Blue Note Place in Tokyo presents "Respect for Jazz Giants."
|Date & Time
|Aug 15-16・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:45
|Price
|¥5500
|Location
|Blue Note Place
|More Info
|price is per person; a minimum of one order per person is required; the performance is 6o minutes long with a change of performers; guests must be 10 years or older to enter
TOKU Meets May Inoue: 'Premium' at Blue Note Place
Japan’s only vocalist and flugelhorn player TOKU reunites with acclaimed jazz guitarist May Inoue for a rare performance at Blue Note Place.
|Date & Time
|Aug 19, 2025・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:45
|Price
|¥3500 for 2nd floor seats, ¥5000 for 1st floor seats
|Location
|Blue Note Place
Sullivan Fortner - Piano Solo
Grammy-winning pianist Sullivan Fortner will be performing a one-night-only solo piano concert at the Cotton Club.
|Date & Time
|Aug 19, 2025・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30
|Price
|starting at ¥7700
|Location
|Cotton Club
Cécile McLorin Salvant Quartet
Cécile McLorin Salvant, three-time Grammy winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album, is coming to Tokyo. Salvant is making her comeback at Blue Note Tokyo, performing there for the first time in seven years.
|Date & Time
|Aug 20-22・First Show: Doors open at 17:00, starts at 18:00/ Second Show: Doors open at 19:45, starts at 20:30
|Price
|¥8800
|Location
|Blue Note Tokyo
|More Info
|seats outside of the side area and counter will incur an additional seat charge, please refer to the website for more information
Fievel Is Glauque Live at Blue Note Tokyo
Fievel Is Glauque, a jazz-pop duo with pianist Zach Phillips and vocalist Ma Clément, is making their Blue Note Tokyo debut.
|Date & Time
|Aug 27-28・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30
|Price
|¥8800
|Location
|Blue Note Tokyo
|More Info
|seats outside of the side area and counter will incur an additional seat charge, please refer to the website for more information
LEO: Moments Within at Blue Note Place
Leading koto player Leo Konno (known as LEO), will be performing at Blue Note Place for a one-night-only event.
|Date & Time
|Aug 29, 2025・18:00-23:00・last order for food at 21:00, last order for drinks at 22:30
|Price
|¥3300
|Location
|Blue Note Place
|More Info
|a minimum of one order per person is required
Kalapana: Timeless Voyage - 50th Anniversary Tour
Celebrating their 50th anniversary since their debut, the legendary Hawaiian band Kalapana is returning to Japan for a long-awaited visit.
|Date & Time
|Aug 29-30・First show on 8/29: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show on 8/29: open at 19:45, start at 20:30; First show on 8/30: open at 15:30, start at 16:30; Second show on 8/30: open at 18:30, start at 19:30
|Price
|seats start at ¥9000
|Location
|Cotton Club
|More Info
|all seats are reserved
