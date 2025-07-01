On Monday, the Japanese metal band Crossfaith announced via X that the group is suspending all activities for the foreseeable future. The decision was made after it came to light that guitarist Daiki Koide had engaged in “inappropriate communication” with a 14-year-old fan on Instagram two weeks ago. The band’s X account posted screenshots of the conversation.

The Inappropriate Conversation

Koide described the teenager as “beautiful,” and later said he wanted to see her. As the conversation progressed, she told him she was only 14, adding that she “would like to be older. Is that a big problem for you because of my age. I understand if it is a problem for you. I’m of course a fan of your band. And will still be there next year.” Koide replied, “You’re so young!! But very mature!! I’m 37 years old!! But I don’t think it’s a problem.”

The fan’s mother contacted Ronnie Radke, vocalist of the American band Falling in Reverse, who Crossfaith recently supported on tour. “He is 37 and my daughter is 14, that is a criminal offense,” the mother wrote. Radke subsequently posted a video on his Instagram page, condemning Koide and the organizers of the Graspop Metal Meeting 2025 festival in Belgium, which he said let Crossfaith play even after he had shared information about the conversation.

Radke also shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Crossfaith lead singer Kenta Koie, who initially tried to defend his bandmate. “Daiki showed me the DM thread and said he only found out the person was 14 at the end,” wrote Koie. “He said he realized it was a serious problem and decided to stop replying immediately.” Radke replied, “Bro, come on, he knew. How do you not know at 37 years old you are talking to a 14–year–old.”

Crossfaith Cancel Tour and Fire Daiki Koide

Last Friday, Crossfaith announced that the band was canceling the remaining four shows of its European tour due to “speculation circulating online.” The following day, came the news that Crossfaith was dismissing Koide from the band “effective immediately.” The statement added, “We deeply apologize to the victim, our fans and all concerned parties for the distress this incident has caused. We take this matter very seriously.”

On Monday, the same day the band announced that it was suspending its activities, Koide posted a statement on his X page. “I am not a pedophile,” he wrote. “However, due to the spread of information that is not entirely accurate, a widespread misunderstanding has emerged that I am one. As a result, I have been receiving excessive and ongoing harassment from around the world. The situation has placed me under intense psychological stress. Still, I fully understand that everything stems from my own actions, and I deeply recognize how much pain and trouble I’ve caused so many people.”

Related Posts