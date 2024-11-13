Starting on November 9, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – the Making of Harry Potter, underwent a special makeover. Known as “Hogwarts in the Snow,” the sets are dressed for the festive season in a blanket of snow to showcase Harry’s Christmas in the first novel. If that wasn’t magical enough, yesterday, visitors got an extra surprise, with the appearance of Rupert Grint, 36, the actor who plays Ron Weasley in the famous film series. Unsurprisingly, fans went wild when they saw him. This was his first visit to Japan since 2019.

Rupert Grint Thanks Fans in Japan

“Today is a very happy surprise for me. I love Japan, and I’m excited to set foot on this set,” he commented. Speaking about Japanese fans, he said, “They are special to me. They have shown their presence throughout the series and have cherished this work. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported me for so many years.” He also expressed his wish to come back soon.

Minami Hamabe, who last year appeared in the blockbuster films Shin Kamen Rider and Godzilla Minus One, was also in attendance. “I can’t believe I got to meet him,” she said. “Combined with this set, it felt like I was watching a movie.” Alongside her was television personality and model, Harry Sugiyama. He thanked both actors before writing on his Instagram page: “Never thought I would be giving an almighty ‘Wingardium Leviosa’ with these two gems. A total pleasure and congrats to @wbtourtokyo for all the massive efforts in bringing Christmas onto this magnificent location. What a day!”

About The Making of Harry Potter

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter opened in June last year. Built on the site of the former Toshimaen amusement park in Nerima ward, it’s the world’s largest indoor Harry Potter facility. It features the Hogwarts Express, the Great Hall, the students’ common rooms, Hagrid’s Hut, the Forbidden Forest and much more. Visitors can also learn how to ride a broom and shop around Diagon Alley.

Hogwarts in the Snow runs until January 5, 2025.

