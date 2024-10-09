When traveling around Tokyo, visitors may be quick to head out to the iconic neighborhoods with viral name recognition like Shinjuku or Shibuya. But branching farther out, you’ll be greeted with some hidden gems.

Nestled in the heart of Tokyo, Akasaka blends traditional charm with modern sophistication. It has plenty of unique and memorable options for shopping, dining and sightseeing; it’s a hub for business, but also entertainment, with plenty of places to get your pop-culture fix, not to mention ample elegant nightlife options. From creative cafes to impressive architecture and shrines with centuries of history, Akasaka is rife with fascinating places, waiting to be explored. Here are some spots to add to your Akasaka itinerary:

Harry Potter Cafe

Step into the wizarding world at the Harry Potter Cafe. This is a special limited-time cafe inside the Akasaka Biz Tower where you can taste test culinary creations inspired by the Hogwarts houses and characters, and shop for exclusive Harry Potter goods. Inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter, the cafe’s interior decor perfectly captures the wonder and whimsy of Hogwarts, with various photo frames on the walls and an oversized wand hanging from the ceiling, extending to a beautiful light fixture reminiscent of the floating candles in the films.

The cafes menu also takes inspiration from the series’ British origins, with dishes like Platform 9 ¾ Beans, Black Lake Fish and Chips and Hogwarts Sunday Roasts. The non-alcoholic cocktail selection also spares no expense with presentation. Each drink is named after different spells and charms taught at the wizarding school, and they resemble potions, with elaborate garnishes.

Harry Potter – Mahou Dokoro

Just around the corner from the Harry Potter Cafe, you’ll spot Harry Potter – Mahou Dokoro. Harry Potter – Mahou Dokoro, or “magical spot,” is the one-stop shop for merchandise that adds a little magic to everyday life. Products include apparel, toys, stationery, homeware, snacks, figurines, books and more.

The goods here are not your typical gift shop souvenirs — many of them are exclusive to Harry Potter – Mahou Dokoro, like the wand magnets from the “blind box (surprise box)” collection, which are inspired by Harry Potter’s, Hermione Granger’s, Ron Weasley’s, Draco Malfoy’s, and more. Each wand comes with a mini poster for decoration. You can also purchase a cookie tin based on the birthday cake that Hagrid baked for Harry, as well as stylish Harry Potter-themed apparel. Along with merchandise, Harry Potter – Mahou Dokoro also hosts various events and activities.

Toyokawa Inari Tokyo Betsuin

Toyokawa Inari Betsuin is a Buddhist temple that is said to bring happiness and health to those who pray there. Secluded from the concrete jungle of Tokyo, the shrine is a peaceful escape from the metropolitan landscape. Toyokawa Inari is famous for its red lanterns and hundreds of stone fox statues, which represent fertility, agriculture, industry and success. The Inari foxes serve as messenger spirits. Business owners often come to the temple to pray for prosperity and fortune, while expectant mothers pray for safe childbirth.

To participate in prayer, it’s recommended to first purify your heart and soul with the temple’s water. Wash your hands and mouth using the water dipper. Then you can proceed to the prayer with a slight bow, an offering, and a ring of the gong. End with another bow after you’ve finished praying.

State Guest House Akasaka Palace

A brief walk from Toyokawa Inari is the State Guest House Akasaka Palace. The palace was originally built in 1909 for the Crown Prince of the Japanese Imperial family. It was built in the European neo-Baroque style, with ornate and intricately designed reception areas and gardens. It is one of two Imperial family residences belonging to the government and is now mostly reserved for accommodation of visiting state dignitaries. The palace has hosted numerous monarchs, presidents and prime ministers over the years.

For those who want a taste of royalty, the Akasaka Palace is open throughout the year for tours. The main building, Japanese-style annex and garden are all available for public viewing through designated routes. Admission fees range from 300 to 2000 yen, with discounts for students and children. Visitors of the Japanese-style annex are led by a specialist tour guide, and the main building offers accompanying audio guides. Advance reservations can be made online on a first-come, first-served basis. After your tour, stop by the Akasaka Palace Tourist Lounge for their cafe, gift shop and rest area.

Fujifilm Photo History Museum

The Fujifilm Photo History Museum is a free museum and art gallery showcasing a remarkable collection of cameras throughout history, promoting the photographic arts as not only an art form, but also a tool for historical records. Here, you can learn about more than 190 years of photography history through the lens of over 100 classic cameras.

The collection includes Japan’s oldest “camera obscura,” an optical device from the 18th century which was used for drafting drawings and later led to the invention of cameras. The exhibit also contains a replica of the kinora, a device that displays a series of photos in motion— an early predecessor of the movie camera. Because it’s a replica, guests are welcome to touch it and get an in-depth interactive experience of how photo and film techniques evolved over the years. The venue also includes art galleries that feature both domestic and international photographers’ work; the exhibitions frequently change, always promising a new experience.