If you grew up on a media diet of mostly Cartoon Network, you’ve probably come across both Ricky and Morty and a ton of anime. Both of these worlds are now colliding in the form of Ricky and Morty: The Anime. This upcoming first season is set to debut in 2024 although no specific date has been confirmed. The series follows the success of five pilot short films that were released in 2020 and 2021.

Is It Really Made in Japan?

Surprisingly yes! The anime is being developed by Takashi Sano and produced by Studio Deen, Sola Entertainment and Telecom Animation Film. All three studios listed are based in Japan.

If you’re familiar with the likes of Ranma ½ , Rurouni Kenshin and Vampire Knight Guilty, all three were produced by Studio Deen. Sola Entertainment which specializes in CGI have worked on everything from the Tower of God anime to the opening movie for fighting video game, Tekken 7. Telecom Animation too has worked on some stellar titles including Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro and Shenmue: The Animation.

Fans can also expect a Japanese voice acting cast to be behind these iconic characters. Rick will be voiced by Yohei Tadano who has played roles in Naruto: Shippūden, One Piece and Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens. Other voice actors, Manabu Muraji, Akira Matsui and Jun Irie and have all also voiced the likes of the Junji Ito Collection, Time Quest! and Howl’s Moving Castle.

What is Rick and Morty?

Rick and Morty is an American adult science fiction cartoon sitcom. First airing on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, the series follows Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, a grandfather-grandson duo and all of their adventures in day-to-day life and interdimensional adventures. The latter is made possible due to Rick’s various experiments and inventions as a mad scientist. Rick and Morty is one of the most critically acclaimed cartoons of the 2010s and has been lauded for its originality, creativity and humor.

