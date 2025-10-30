Just in time for her upcoming birthday this weekend, Warner Bros. Picture Animation announced that a Hello Kitty feature film is in the works and set to premiere on July 21, 2028.

The announcement was posted on the Warner Bros. Instagram account, with Kitty posing in front of the iconic Burbank studio lot water tower — which now sports her famous red bow.

“The film marks Hello Kitty’s Hollywood theatrical debut as Hello Kitty and her friends embark on a cinematic adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages,” said Warner Bros. in a statement for Variety.

What We Know So Far

The film will be produced by two massive film powerhouses: Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, formerly known as Warner Animation Group, produced The Lego Movie and most recently, DC League of Super-Pets. New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery, is known for producing popular classics including The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Leo Matsuda will be directing Hello Kitty’s film debut. Matsuda is a Japanese-Brazilian director, animator and screenwriter, who has previously worked on several notable projects including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6 and Zootopia, and DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys. Matsuda also directed the Disney short film Inner Workings. Beau Flynn and Wendy Jacobson will be producing.

The movie’s plot details have not been revealed yet, but discussions of a Sanrio feature film have been hovering around Hollywood since around 2015. The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2019 that New Line and Flynn Picture Company were developing an English-language feature. Now, after several years in development, the film finally has a release date. This is the first time that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters have been licensed to a major film studio.

Hello Kitty’s Global Legacy

Hello Kitty just wrapped up her big 50th anniversary celebration. The character made her first market appearance on November 1, 1974 via a simple vinyl coin pouch. Since then, Kitty has grown into a massive media and merchandising empire, accounting for nearly 76% of Sanrio’s gross profits. Her simple but memorable face has graced all kinds of items, from stationery to home decor, toys, apparel, electronics and many more products.

Her popularity has garnered fans that cross generational and international borders. Hello Kitty was even designated as a UNICEF Children’s Ambassador in both the United States and Japan in 1983 and 1994 respectively. Hello Kitty continues to serve as a representative towards global campaigns, including for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

