Aoi Yamada is one of Japan’s most distinctive performers, known for both her striking avant-garde dance and compelling screen presence. She has danced internationally and appeared in the film Perfect Days and the series First Love, earning recognition for her poise, depth and versatility.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Aoi Yamada Interview

What’s the most memorable advice you’ve ever received?

“Send out waves” / “Express boldly and draw others in.”

How do you overcome creative blocks?

I return to my hometown in Nagano and spend time with my grandmother, help in the fields and reconnect with my childhood and roots. Doing so empties my full vessel, and my motivation returns like an appetite. Then, seeking inspiration, I visit unfamiliar places, listen to people, watch films and absorb a lot into myself. That energy fuels my creativity.

What do you think the world needs more of today?

To trust our own senses, and to think for ourselves. With the spread of social media and tools like ChatGPT, I feel people are losing confidence in their own instincts, even shutting down their ability to think as a way of protecting themselves.

Of course, I use ChatGPT, too — sometimes I want to get more information, more quickly. But when it comes to expression, I want to go in the opposite direction. I want to sharpen my own senses, to treasure the people I can look in the eye and say “thank you” to. Even if that leaves me scratched up at times, that’s okay. I want to take things slowly, and to deliver something directly to the person in front of me.

To believe in your own senses. To keep thinking.

What’s something unusual or distinctive that always finds its way into your work?

When performing, I feel the surrounding sounds, smells and temperature more than usual. To focus on the world of the piece, I spend the 30 minutes before a performance in an environment where I can concentrate.

I feel the air on my skin, and it feels as if my body is transforming.

What have you been deeply immersed in recently?

Making bento.

If your teenage self saw you today, what would she say?

You are living supported by so many people!

Thank you for living!

Is there a memorable quote or saying that has stuck with you?

It’s okay to not be okay.