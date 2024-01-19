We’ve still got a long way to go as far as the winter season is concerned but a penguin pocket warmer and a Pokemon filled with vitamin C from Miyazaki Prefecture could help save us all from catching the cold. And if the temperature outside is too low, we’ve got some indoor activities for you. Whether that’s eating sushi alongside Genshin Impact characters, online shopping for your next VTuber statement jewelry or eagerly anticipating the upcoming Hunter x Hunter game – there’s no better time than now to stay cozy inside.

Hunter X Hunter’s First Fighting Game is On the Way

Titled Hunter × Hunter Nen × Impact, this is the franchise’s very first dedicated fighting game that allows gamers and fans of the franchise to pit characters against each other to find out who truly is the strongest. Not too much has been revealed as of yet, but the recently released trailer has already shown that fan favorites like Killua Zoldyck, Hisoka, and Kurapika will be featured and most likely playable characters. Gon, Leorio, and Chairman Netero were also shown. The character figures also bear a stylized 3D look which seems to capture the dynamism of a fighting game will still staying true to the character’s anime look and feel. A game release date has yet to be announced, but we’re hopeful for an update soon.

Hunter × Hunter Nen × Impact is being developed by Japanese game developer studio Eighting and published by Bushiroad Games, both well-known names in the gaming industry. The former has been developing and publishing games since 1993, including anime games such as Naruto: Clash of the Ninja and Bleach: Heat the Soul 7. Eighting also co-developed 2023’s stand out game, Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch. Bushiroad Games also has its fair share of experience with anime licensed games, having published games such as Love Live! School Idol Festival and Cardcaptor Sakura Happiness Memories.

This Pokemon Is Filled With Vitamin C

Well, kind of. Japan’s agriculturally forward prefecture Miyazaki has just launched a collaboration between Pokemon’s Exeggcute or Tama Tama in Japanese (stylized in katakana as タマタマ) and its own “tama tama,” (stylized in hiragana as たまたま) which refers to a type of kumquat. As part of this fun collaboration, the Miyazaki tama tama kumquat will be sold in original design packs that feature the Pokemon mascot. These can be purchased at mass retailers in Miyazaki Prefecture, the Miyazaki Bougainvillea Airport Shop, and satellite stores within the prefecture. For those living outside of Miyazaki, you can order them online via JA Group Miyazaki’s official mail order site until February 29, 2024.

While all tama tama are kumquats, not all kumquats are tama tama. The imposed criteria deem that only sweet and large kumquats with 16% sugar content and a diameter of 2.8 centimeters or more can be considered tama tama. One unique feature is that a tama tama can be eaten in its entirety. Yes, that includes the skin. Keep an eye out at your local supermarket or department store food hall to nab a bag of Pokémon Vitamin C.

Located on the island of Kyushu, Miyazaki Prefecture is one of the top producers of fruit in Japan. Aside from kumquats, Miyazaki is most famous for its mangoes that are creamy, juicy and above all, incredibly fragrant. Many cite Miyazaki’s warmer climate, longer hours of sunlight and increased rainfall as the reason for its abundance of produce.

Popular VTubers from VShojo Launch a Jewelry Line with Bisoulovely

Are you part of Ironmouse’s precious family? Or perhaps you favor the science team over on Projekt Melody’s streams. Whoever your oshi is, you can now support them while looking just as good as their models with the new VShojo x Bisoulovely collaboration. Seven products are currently available for preorder, each featuring one of the VShojo girls and they are all inspired by their lore and community.

I am personally rather fond of Hime Hajime’s earrings, shaped to look like something from a distant universe and promising to make the wearer feel like a cosmic queen. Apricot the Lich gets her own demonic-looking “terry” (short for lich phylactery) necklace with two deep purple and fluorescent green synthetic stones, and if you love the dragon herself, Zentreya, wear it on your chest with the Zentraya Pendant that’s said to help you traverse timelines into the future.

Preorder now at the online shop here.

This Winter, Cozy Up with Koupen-chan

If you’ve been susceptible to the cold weather and winter blues, fret not as Koupen-chan is here to save the day with the cute Koupen-chan hand warmer. This baby emperor penguin plushie goes beyond just sitting pretty as it is functional and perfect for this season. You can place the rechargeable body warmer inside the toy and the entire piece can be used as a gentle hand or body warmer. Keep Koupen-chan close by your side while you work or cuddle it as you lie on the couch to Netflix and genuinely chill. Weighing just 270 grams, Koupen-chan can also be taken outside or placed discreetly inside a large coat pocket.

According to manufacturer Bandai Namco Group, from the moment you turn on the switch, it takes only two minutes until your penguin pal starts warming you up. There are also low and high temperature settings, allowing you to adjust the heat based on your environment. The Koupen-chan warmer is USB-C rechargeable and also cordless, allowing it to stay warm independently for up to 10 hours. Preorders for the Koupen-chan hand warmer can be made at the Premium Bandai online store by January 31. It’s priced at ¥6,600, including tax.

Genshin Impact x Sushiro Collab: Test Your Gacha Luck

Sushi roulette has an all new meaning with this Genshin Impact x Sushiro collab. Starting from January 19th, gamers can now flock to any Sushiro outlet in Japan and attempt to roll for limited edition Genshin Impact merchandise directly on the restaurant’s touchscreen menu. Each try will set you back 700 yen and this is separate from any sushi purchase. However you stand a chance to win anything from the Genshin Impact character tapestries (featuring Ganyu, Zhongli, Eula and Kazuha) to rubber keyholders. Other items include drinking glasses and acrylic stands featuring characters from in-game regions of Monstadt, Liyue and Inazuma.

For a game built around players gambling at low odds in the hope of obtaining their waifu or husbando, we think incorporating a similar mechanic right into your sushi menu could be rather risky for one’s wallet. However, this should make for some very exciting mealtime entertainment while you wait for your next plate of salmon nigiri to arrive. And if sushi’s not to your fancy, keep an eye out at Lawson, select bookstores and hobby shops as well as the Ichiban Kuji official shops and website where you can still try your luck for one of these prizes. This campaign will conclude at the end of April or until stock runs out.

