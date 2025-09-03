Only a handful of fictional characters can completely bewitch audiences in such a way that they are able to transcend time with generations of loyal fans. These characters break the cultural zeitgeist with so much hype that they are instantly recognizable, even to those who have never actually consumed their original media. They are characters that appear as ever-present entities, and Doraemon is certainly among those with this superpower.

On this day — September 3 — in the year 2112, the blue feline robot was created at the Matsushiba Robot Factory. As he is a resident of the future, his annual celebrations are actually a countdown to when the character was manufactured. In 2012, officially marking 100 years until the birth of Doraemon, massive celebrations were held in Japan and across Asia for his pre-100th birthday. Even among political turmoil and anti-Japanese protests in China at the time, Doraemon’s birthday celebration in Beijing attracted large crowds.

While not quite reaching the same level of fame outside Asia, Doraemon has served as an ambassador for Japan. He has also collaborated with global luxury brands, featured in theme parks and is often seen as Japan’s equivalent to Mickey Mouse. Doraemon is pivotal to the understanding of Japanese animation and pop culture. In celebration of his birthday, we are looking back at his history and the impact the robot has had over the years.

List of Contents: The Birth of an Icon Cultural Impact That Can't Be Ignored Celebrating Doraemon's Legacy Today

The Birth of an Icon

While Doraemon’s canonical birthday is set in the 22nd century, the series was first introduced to the world in the form of a manga by a duo collectively known as Fujiko Fujio. It debuted in 1969, which makes Doraemon 56 in “real” years.

The story follows a 10-year-old boy named Nobita who is having a pretty challenging time in school and in life in general, until the titular Doraemon, a big blue robot cat from a future civilization, comes to the present age to help him through his wisdom and helpful gadgets, sourced from his four-dimensional pocket. It’s a whimsical tale with relatable coming-of-age problems, exciting escapist solutions and a timeless formula that has resonated across cultures and generations.

The series started as a simple manga, but grew into a phenomenon. Nearly 1,350 manga chapters were published between 1969 and 1996, along with over a dozen book-length works. However, Doraemon really got its footing once it was adapted into a television anime series in 1979.

Cultural Impact That Can’t Be Ignored

There have already been more than 3,000 total episodes of Doraemon — including all adaptations and specials — with 43 feature films and an ongoing anime series. To put that in perspective, The Simpsons, another show that is seemingly never ending, has, as of May 18, 2025, aired 790 episodes. Doraemon does, however, lose out to Sazae-san in terms of numbers. The world’s longest-running animated TV series has aired over 8,500 episodes.

In 2008, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs inaugurated Doraemon as its Anime Ambassador. Masahiko Komura, the then minister of the department, assigned the mascot with the task of spreading positivity and fostering global connections through Japan’s soft power politics.

As a cultural juggernaut, Doraemon has inspired new creations. His influence can be seen in new releases like Takopi’s Original Sin, a dark take on the core messages of the long-standing franchise. He’s also been part of many collaborations, including with “super flat” contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. The character has been featured in multiple artworks, such as Doraemon in My Memory and My Summer Vacation with My Little Brother and Doraemon.

Celebrating Doraemon’s Legacy Today

The current version of the Doraemon anime premiered on TV Asahi in 2005. Every September, fans can celebrate by watching the annual Doraemon birthday special. This year’s special is scheduled to air on the channel on September 6 at 6:56 p.m.

TV Asahi also brings in various Doraemon activities in front of its Roppongi Hills headquarters during the summer, including a hoard of robot statues scattered across the area.

