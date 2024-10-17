Japanese cosplayers are especially known to take their craft very seriously. Search “#cosplay” on your social media platform of choice and you’ll easily find some of the most stunning cosplay images made through excellent costuming, a realistic background and the skills of a trained photographer. Through an extremely unique twist, one ski resort in Shiga has noticed the craft of cosplay and is now encouraging cosplayers to pose for a photo or two on their majestic slopes.

It’s All About Location, Location, Location

During the winter season, Grand Snow Oku-Ibuki is a well known ski resort that is enjoyed by both locals and international travelers alike. However during the warmer seasons of summer and spring, the foliage is bursting with lush greenery and breathtaking vantage points akin to what you might see in a video game. For this reason, the resort partnered up recently with Rei Yer’s, a cosplay event company, to organize a cosplay photoshoot event that promises the perfect mystical background for any anime, manga or video game.

Cosplayers were free to utilize any area of the resort including the slopes, mountains, rivers, rocks and forests. The cosplaying crew, limited only by their imagination, were quick to adapt their poses to suit the natural environment while also showcasing the personalities of the characters they were portraying. Popular cosplays include characters from Touken Ranbu, a game set in feudal Japan, and also the more recent popular hit, Demon Slayer. Both types of cosplays can take advantage of a historic wooden building onsite that really expresses an old Japan feel.

How To Cosplay At Grand Snow Oku-Ibuki

Keep an eye out for news on the official Grand Snow Oku-Ibuki page or at Rei Yer’s website to find out when the next cosplay photoshoot event is happening. You can also contact the resort directly during green season to see if it’s possible to reserve a location for your photoshoot.

