It’s been decades since the last animated version of The Rose of Versailles came out. Finally, though, Riyoko Ikeda’s iconic romance manga is set to return to the big screen next year. The film, which is expected to premiere in spring 2025, is being handled by MAPPA, arguably the hottest anime studio in Japan right now, having produced series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga Season 2 and Chainsaw Man. The Rose of Versailles uploaded a short trailer with English subtitles on its YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Information About The Rose of Versailles Movie

News of the upcoming film was first released in September 2022 along with key visuals and a teaser trailer. After that, though, very little was heard about the project until this week. The Rose of Versailles movie is to be directed by Ai Yoshimura, known for series such as Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. The leading voice cast members were also announced with Aya Hirano taking on the role of Marie Antoinette, Sawashiro Miyuki voicing Oscar Francois de Jarjayes, Kazuki Kato as Hans Axel von Fersen and Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Andre Grandier.

The Rose of Versailles: A Timeless Classic

Written and illustrated by Riyoko Ikeda, The Rose of Versailles was originally serialized in the manga magazine Margaret from 1972 to 1973. A historical drama, it’s set in the years prior to and during the French Revolution, which began in 1789. The central character is Oscar Francois de Jarjayes, a Parisian noblewoman who was raised as a boy. Her first assignment is to chaperone the new Crown Princess Marie-Antoinette. Adapted into a stage play by the Takarazuka Revue, as well as a TV anime series and film, it became a social phenomenon in Japan and is seen as a timeless classic.

Related Posts