Remember the sleeper hit film, Summer Wars? Directed by Mamoru Hosoda (known for Digimon: The Movie, Wolf Children and Belle), the movie is celebrating its 15th anniversary by taking it all the way back home to the film’s setting: Nagano Prefecture.

A Summer Celebration for Summer Wars

From July 19 to September 1, Matsumoto Parco will come to life as the site of the anniversary campaign. Fans of the film may remember that the movie was set in the neighboring city of Ueda, located in Nagano prefecture.

Some activities you can expect include free rooftop movie screenings, themed decorations throughout Matsumoto Parco and pop-up shops selling merch. These items aren’t just any old keyring or clear file, it’s reproductions of pieces that were produced 15 years ago when the movie was first released. And if you’re looking for even more Summer Wars to populate your wardrobe, 18 collaboration pieces will also be released in collaboration with brands within Parco. These include the likes of CA4LA, Yoshida File and Disk Union and will be available in the respective brand shop and also on Parco’s e-commerce website, Online Parco.

To reward fans for coming along and partaking in the celebrations, all purchases above ¥2,500 of pre-sale and limited sale items will receive an original novelty gift. Purchases above ¥2,000 at any Matsumoto Parco shop will also be gifted with a Summer Wars drip coffee bag by popular Matsumoto coffee stand, High-Five Coffee.

About Summer Wars

Set in the real world and a virtual world called OZ, the film follows Kenji Koisi, a teenage math genius and part-time OZ moderator. Kenji follows his crush on a summer trip and masquerades as her fiance. While there, he receives a strange encrypted message on his phone from an unknown sender, challenging him to solve it. This single act ends up putting both OZ and Earth in grave danger and Kenji and his friends must act to save both worlds.

