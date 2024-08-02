Manga and anime fashion collaborations are fairly commonplace these days, but it’s rare when you find an international luxury brand ready to showcase their nerdy side. Enter French label Lacoste and their latest One Piece line!

Lacoste Gets the One Piece Treatment

The brand is well known for its iconic crocodile, often depicted as a subtle design on a polo shirt or on the side of a pair of shoes. Within this One Piece collaboration however, the iconic crocodile gets a makeover in the form of the croc from One Piece chapter 1106. This line of clothing will include special illustrations that have been tastefully modified to fit within the Lacoste brand identity.

Expect sleek pieces that are also functional such as a cap, socks, hoodies and a range of t-shirts and polo shirts. For the t-shirt range, we love how funky the designs are, ranging from an altered version of the Lacoste logo to Eiichiro Oda’s own illustrated crocodile (who also happens to be wearing a Lacoste t-shirt himself). The polo shirts come with two stitched logos, the original and the One Piece version.

Where to Buy the One Piece x Lacoste Collection

The One Piece x Lacoste Collection releases on August 2nd. Pricing started from ¥3,300 for a pair of socks to ¥33,000 for the One Piece front page print hoodie. It will be available online at the Lacoste website and most stores across Japan. If you’re based in Tokyo, these are the following outlets that will carry it:

LACOSTE Harajuku Store

LACOSTE Ginza Store

LACOSTE Shibuya Store

LACOSTE Hibiya Store

LACOSTE Shinjuku Takashimaya Store

LACOSTE Lumine Shinjuku Store

LACOSTE DiverCity Tokyo Plaza Store

LACOSTE DAIMARU TOKYO Store

LACOSTE Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro Store

LACOSTE URBAN DOCK Lalaport Toyosu Store

LACOSTE Lalaport TOKYO-BAY Store

Find out more by following updates on the official Lacoste X account here.

