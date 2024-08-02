Fans of Blue Lock are absolutely anticipating the second season of the show. The popular soccer anime, originally created by Kaneshiro Muneyuki and Nomura Yusuke, will resume airing in October 2024. To celebrate the occasion, why not throw a tea party at home? In one of the most surprising collaborations we’ve seen this year, world-renowned tableware brand Noritake is producing a series of mugs and plates inspired by Blue Lock.

Chinaware for Soccer Fans

There are four designs in total which are each said to be inspired by the series’ iconic blue tone as well as the colors, image and motifs of the main characters. The character lineup includes Yoichi Isagi, Meguru Bachira, Hyoma Chigiri and Seishiro Nagi.

At first glance, it might look like classic Noritake designs which, frankly speaking, would be more suited for your grandmother’s elegant style seamlessly with Blue Lock. Flowers and birds appear to be the main pattern but these are accompanied by musical notes, each player’s unique number and animal paw prints. Nagi’s pattern in particular even has “zzz” mixed throughout it, a reference to how sleepy he usually is.

Can They Withstand a Soccer Ball?

Not quite. These are still delicate pieces of china after all. However each mug stands at 8.3 cm in diameter, 11.3 cm in length and 10 cm in height with a volume capacity of 310 ml; more than enough for your morning coffee or tea. The plates are around 21.2 cm diameter and 1.9 cm in height. This tableware set is both microwave safe and dishwasher safe, should you plan to actually use it rather than just display it.

Where to Buy Blue Lock Chinaware

Ready to take your Blue Lock love to the next level? Pre-orders for the Blue Lock x Noritake collection are now available on Anime Store JP. Each piece retails at ¥6,600 including tax. This means the whole set would set you back ¥52,800.

