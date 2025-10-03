The legendary, LVMH-owned champagne label Dom Pérignon has enlisted Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami to design the labels and boxes for its Vintage 2015 and Rosé Vintage 2010 champagnes. The designs feature Murakami’s instantly recognizable smiling floral motifs — his signature style — set against black backgrounds. According to a press release, these vibrant, dreamlike elements reflect “the explosive force of life as transformation.”

Takashi Murakami is considered a blue chip artist due to his high-demand presence in major international galleries and museums, coupled with exceptional, multi-million dollar results at auction. His iconic Superflat style and high-profile collaborations with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton have established his pieces as globally recognized and consistently coveted assets.

A Quest for Timelessness

“Through my collaboration with Dom Pérignon, I wanted to express a form of time travel,” Murakami said in a press statement. “My goal is to remain relevant in 100 or 200 years and to transcend time. When the label has aged, and I am gone, and my children are gone, I hope that people of the future, when they see it, will reimagine 2025 in their own minds.”

The project involved close work with Dom Pérignon’s Head Winemaker Vincent Chaperon, and is seen by the brand as a fusion of “historical mastery and a relentless pursuit of innovation.” Dom Pérignon drew a parallel between the artist’s Superflat style — which reframes the visual language of Japanese ukiyo-e prints — and the label’s creative process.

“Like Superflat, [Dom Pérignon] distills meaning through restraint: paring down to the essentials, only to amplify them. Dom Pérignon and Murakami both seek to move beyond representation, and operate through the senses, inviting slow discovery rather than instant consumption,” the brand said.

Dom Pérignon’s History With Artists

This partnership is part of Dom Pérignon’s ongoing “Creation is an eternal journey” series, which began in May. The series also features collaborations with a diverse group of other high-profile figures, including actors Zoë Kravitz and Tilda Swinton, musicians Iggy Pop and Anderson .Paak, choreographer Alexander Ekman and chef Clare Smyth.

The Murakami collaboration will also include a separate, exclusive “luminous objet d’art” to be released later.

Dom Pérignon has a long-standing tradition of working with visual artists, making tributes to or collaborating with figures like Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jeff Koons and David Lynch since 2005.

Murakami is no stranger to LVMH brands, either. He previously worked with Louis Vuitton in 2003, designing the famous “Monogram Multicolore” collection, which the fashion house recently announced it will re-release. Furthermore, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault’s Fondation Louis Vuitton reportedly holds at least eleven of Murakami’s works in its collection.

