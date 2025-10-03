Uniqlo has announced its next big collaboration, and this time it’s with Needles, a Japanese label beloved by fashion insiders for its offbeat mix of vintage, military and Americana. The Uniqlo and Needles fleece collection lands in stores and online October 31, 2025, with three affordable pieces that bring the cult brand’s aesthetic to a wider audience.

The lineup is simple but deliberate: a fleece jacket (¥4,990) inspired by 1970s outerwear, an oversized cardigan (¥3,990) available in solid or striped variations and wide-leg pants (¥3,990) with a subtle side tape detail. The colors — black, grey, beige and purple — are understated, but the touches of Needles’ design DNA, like its iconic butterfly motif and signature stripes, are there if you look for them.

Uniqlo’s Instagram teasers have already created a buzz, racking up more than 26,000 and 36,000 likes on their posts at the time of writing.

In the official press statement, Needles founder Keizo Shimizu said he’s excited about combining Uniqlo’s signature fleece with the label’s butterfly motif and relaxed silhouettes. “Iconic and special items have been born,” he said, hinting that the collection will open the brand up to a new global audience.

The World of Needles

For those less familiar, Needles isn’t just another Tokyo brand — it’s a cult favorite with an “if you know, you know” following. Founded in 1995 by Shimizu, who also runs the influential select shop Nepenthes, the label grew out of decades of travel, collecting and curating.

The name itself comes from “needle” and “less,” drawn from the word “needless.” It’s a nod to Shimizu’s philosophy of stripping clothing down to only what’s essential; Needles is a brand that thrives on subtle details and a kind of quiet eccentricity.

This year, Needles teamed up with other big names like Clarks and Beams, expanding its reach while staying true to its underground edge. While other Japanese streetwear names like Bape have had their moments of hype, Needles has kept its underground edge, which makes its partnership with a mass-market giant like Uniqlo surprising and intriguing at the same time.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Uniqlo has a long history of collaborations, from big-name designers like Jil Sander (the +J collection) and JW Anderson to artists like Kaws and Japanese labels such as Mame Kurogouchi. Each project taps into a different cultural angle while keeping true to the brand’s LifeWear philosophy.

It also has a knack for catching cultural waves early, as seen in its UT line, which spotlighted Nana creator Ai Yazawa and Popmart’s viral Labubu on its T-shirts. Each collab reinforces Uniqlo’s LifeWear philosophy — making cultural icons part of everyday clothing.

The Needles collaboration, though, has drawn some mixed reactions. On Instagram, plenty of fans are thrilled about finally being able to buy into Needles’ world at Uniqlo prices with positive comments like, “This is the collab I’ve been waiting for” and “Uniqlo x Needles was not on my 2025 bingo card. Love this.” It shows just how strong the anticipation is.

Not everyone is convinced, though. Some longtime fans feel fleece doesn’t reflect the brand’s roots in workwear and military styling. As one commenter put it, “Fluffy clothes when the post emphasizes how Needles finds inspiration from vintage workwear and military?” Another joked, “On today’s episode of which brand can we artistically suppress, but also benefit from their name being on our clothes.”

Even supporters felt that the striped cardigan feels most like Needles, while the rest of the lineup leans more to Uniqlo.

This tension between celebrating accessibility and protecting exclusivity is nothing new when it comes to high-low collaborations. But it’s also what keeps them interesting. The Needles collection has already sparked conversation far beyond its three-item lineup, and that alone suggests it’s doing exactly what a good collaboration should: get people talking.

Online preorders for the Uniqlo and Needles collection are available from October 10. For details and updates, visit Uniqlo’s official site.

