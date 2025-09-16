Global apparel retailer Uniqlo has named KAWS, the contemporary artist known for his reimagined pop culture icons and distinctive street-art aesthetic, as its first-ever artist in residence. The announcement marks a new stage in the brand’s long-running partnership with the artist, expanding their collaboration beyond product lines into broader cultural initiatives.

In this newly created role, KAWS will work closely with Uniqlo on a variety of projects under its “Art For All” philosophy. These include global art events held at flagship stores, collaborations with museum partners and shaping new LifeWear products. The first LifeWear collection developed under the direction of KAWS is set to launch in Fall/Winter 2025.

“I am thrilled to be taking this next step with my longtime partner Uniqlo to become the brand’s first Artist in Residence,” KAWS said in the official press statement. “In this role, I hope to tap into the art community and global creatives to curate the next generation of Uniqlo collaborators. I am looking forward to working on exciting new kinds of LifeWear.”

KAWS: From Graffiti to Global Collaborator

Brian Donnelly, better known by his artist moniker KAWS, has built a career that bridges high art and pop culture. His breakthrough came in Japan in 1999, when he introduced his now-iconic Companion figure with the cult toy brand Bounty Hunter. The character — a Mickey Mouse-like form with a skull for a head and crossed-out eyes — redefined the world of designer toys and became a central motif in his practice, appearing everywhere from collectible vinyl toy editions to monumental outdoor sculptures like HOLIDAY, the giant inflatable that floated down Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor during Art Base in 2019.

His relationship with Uniqlo dates back nearly a decade, beginning with a 2016 UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) collection. Since then, KAWS has created multiple collaborations for the retailer, each sparking global buzz. Some highlights include the playful KAWS × Peanuts line in 2017, KAWS × Sesame Street in 2018 as well as a 2019 summer collection that drew record crowds and sold out almost instantly. Some of the artist’s more recent projects include KAWS TOKYO FIRST in 2021, a UT collaboration with an accompanying art book in 2023 and KAWS + Warhol in 2024.

Uniqlo’s ‘Art For All’ Philosophy

Uniqlo’s appointment of KAWS is more than a nod to past successes — but also a reflection of the Japanese brand’s wider commitment to making art accessible. For over a decade, Uniqlo has pursued partnerships with major cultural institutions, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Tate in London, the Louvre in Paris and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. These collaborations are framed as part of its LifeWear concept, where clothing and creativity intersect with everyday living.

John C. Jay, President of Global Creative at Uniqlo’s parent company Fast Retailing, underscored the importance of this new chapter. “In our ever-evolving world, art is now more important than ever as an expression of our humanity. KAWS has been breaking the traditional boundaries of the art world, just as Uniqlo in its efforts to redefine the apparel industry through LifeWear,” he said. “As our artist in residence, KAWS will help Uniqlo to expand the global appreciation and participation of art and creativity for all.”

