Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto has long been associated with Hyakki Yako (or Hyakki Yagyo), the legendary Night Parade of One Hundred Demons. According to folklore, hundreds of yokai — Japan’s shape-shifting spirits, monsters and mischievous creatures — roam the streets after dark, and anyone unfortunate enough to witness the procession risks a terrible fate.

Fortunately, today’s version is far less ominous. Held inside Toei Uzumasa Eigamura (Kyoto Studio Park), the Kyoto Yokai Festival transforms this centuries-old parade into an immersive celebration of folklore that anybody can experience. Wander an Edo-period townscape, dance alongside costumed yokai and experience what can be described as a distinctly Japanese take on Halloween.

The Legend Behind the Festival

Yokai come in countless forms, from the long-necked Rokuro-kubi to the mischievous river-dwelling Kappa. While some are harmless, playful tricksters, others were once feared as dangerous supernatural beings.

Yokai began appearing in paintings around the 14th century. Influenced by oni, monsters and other demons depicted in hell scrolls. According to legend, these creatures emerge after nightfall and parade through the streets of Japan in a state of pandemonium. In many ways, it resembles a traditional Japanese festival, filled with songs and chants, dancing, and merriment.

First launched in 2024, the Kyoto Yokai Festival in Kyoto gives the tale a far friendlier twist, turning the eerie folklore into an interactive celebration inside one of Japan’s most iconic film studios.

Where To Experience the Kyoto Yokai Festival

Everything takes place inside Toei Uzumasa Eigamura, a working movie studio in Kyoto’s Uzumasa district that doubles as an Edo-period theme park.

The sprawling backlot has served as the filming location for countless samurai movies and period dramas, including Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon (1950), and most recently, Sang-Il Lee’s Kokuho (2025). Traditional wooden storefronts, lantern-lit streets and historic architecture create an immersive backdrop long before the parade begins.

The park is easily reached from central Kyoto, so it’s worth arriving before sunset to explore the film sets while they’re still bathed in daylight before the atmosphere transforms after dark.

The Uzumasa Hyakki Yako: Kyoto’s Parade of 100 Demons

The highlight of the festival is the Uzumasa Hyakki Yako, a lively procession in which elaborately costumed yokai march through the lantern-lit streets of the Edo town.

Rather than remaining spectators, visitors are encouraged to become part of the experience. You can line the parade route to photograph the performers, follow your favorite yokai through the streets or stop for photos as they interact with the crowd.

One of the festival’s most popular moments comes when the procession pauses for a group dance performed to original festival music.

The dance party runs on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from September 12 to November 29, with performances at 10:30, 14:30 and 16:00. The festival itself takes place on weekends and public holidays between September 14 and December 8, 2026, with a handful of closure dates. Be sure to check the official website for the latest schedule before planning your visit.

Things To Know Before Going

Where: Toei Uzumasa Kyoto Studio Village

When: September 12 – November 29, 2026 (weekends and public holidays only)

Access: Five-minute walk from Randen Uzumasa-Koryuji Station or JR Uzumasa Station



Official website

Official Yokai Festival site

Admission:

1-Day Ticket (Park admission from 10 a.m.) + Special Goods

Adults (13+): ¥3,800

Children (Ages 3–Elementary School): ¥2,600

Night Ticket (Park admission from 5 p.m.) + Special Goods

Adults (13+): ¥3,000

Children (Ages 3–Elementary School): ¥2,300