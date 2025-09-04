Almost a decade after his initial shortlisting in 2016, Soshi Otsuki of SOSHIOTSUKI has been designated the recipient of the 2025 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. Known for his classic tailored suits inspired by 80’s aesthetics, Otsuki is now the third Japanese designer to win the prestigious fashion award. The ceremony took place at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, where Otsuki stood in front of a panel of fashion greats — including Sarah Burton, Stella McCartney and Jonathan Anderson.

Who Is Soshi Otsuki?

Originally from Chiba Prefecture, Soshi Otsuki studied menswear at Tokyo’s Bunka Fashion College. Upon launching his brand SOSHIOTSUKI in 2015, his work quickly began attracting domestic and international attention; after just two seasons, Otsuki was selected as a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2016. Some of his notable achievements since then include winning the Tokyo New Designer Fashion Grand Prix (Professional Category) in 2019, and the Tokyo Fashion Award in 2024; the latter provided him with the opportunity to present his pieces at a Paris showroom.

Soshi Otsuki’s impeccably tailored suits draw upon the “sewer-rat” power suits that Japanese salarymen wore in the 1980s — an era marked by a booming “bubble economy” and a surge in consumerism. Italian suits, made from expensive wool and often in a shade of brownish-grey, became hugely popular, seen in Tokyo’s bustling streets and subways. Otsuki cleverly pays homage to and subverts these Armani-inspired silhouettes, using elements reminiscent of traditional Japanese clothing, such as Kimono sleeve-inspired interlining pockets.

“It all started when I saw men in dark suits lining up on a crowded train with their heads down, which looked like a funeral procession,” Otsuki recounts in a 2023 interview with GQ Japan. “I often use everyday events to create works that evoke a Japanese atmosphere and spirituality.” Otsuki has expressed that he is greatly inspired by classical performing arts in Japan, such as Kabuki and Rakugo.

About the LVMH Prize

Launched in 2013, the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers rewards emerging talent and creativity. The contest is open to designers all over the world aged between 18 to 40 who have created at least two womenswear, menswear or genderless collections. The winner receives a €400,000 (approx. ¥69 million) endowment and a one-year mentorship program.

Related Posts