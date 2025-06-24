In an era where our phones have replaced timepieces as an extension of our arms and Apple Watches track our every move, wearing a traditional watch can feel anachronistic; they now serve as fashion statements and status symbols more than anything else.

Among a sea of Patek Phillippes and Rolexes, though, the humble digital wristwatch by Japanese electronics company Casio stands out for its devoted, newly emerged cult following. These retro models got their start in the 1970s, exploded in popularity in the 90s and are now having a major resurgence among Zillennials.

Behind Casio’s Resurgence in Popularity

The recent Casio craze among the younger generations is part of a broader trend. Nostalgia is always in fashion, and for the past few years, the 90s and early 2000s have been the era of choice. The same digital cameras older millennials once used to capture their decidedly un-aesthetic college parties are now making a comeback in “lo-fi” influencer photo shoots; 90s blowouts and low-rise jeans have re-entered the discourse.

Casio digital watches, in particular, serve as a bridge between retro fashion and analog technology. Like sensible mom jeans or New Balance dad sneakers, digital watches are appealing because they’re slightly dorky; they feel uncontrived and effortless among a pile of micro-trends dictated by social media. Plus, they’re accessible and practical — reasonably priced compared to other household watch brands, sturdy and easy to use.

For those who grew up in the era, Casio digital watches embody everything great about the 90s and early 2000s: It was a time when emerging technologies existed as a fun, novel addition to our lives, rather than as a constant and inescapable agent. Like the earliest iPods and Gameboys, they are a fond relic of a simpler past.

And for younger Gen-Z’ers who never lived through the digital revolution, Casio watches are something akin to the millennial fascination with 70’s festival fashion; they offer a window into a fascinating bygone era, easily romanticized through a retrospective gaze.

A Brief History of Casio Watches

Before becoming one of Japan’s most beloved watch producers, Casio (est. 1946), founded by Tadao Kashio, started out as a producer of mechanical parts — notably, Japan’s first electronic calculator. It wasn’t until 1974 that Casio released its first timepiece: the world’s first LCD watch with an automatic calendar, named “the Casiotron.”

As Casio began delving further into the watch market, they achieved success through a blend of (at the time) groundbreaking technology and relative affordability. In 1984, the G-Shock series was released. They were water-resistant and shockproof, but what stood out most was their unique aesthetic: both rugged and futuristic.

These early G-Shock models of Back to the Future fame paved the way for the lighter, youthful Babyshock (aka Baby-G) series of the 90s — now a defining fashion piece of the decade. Iconic moments like Keanu Reeves wearing the G-Shock DW-5600 in action-thriller film Speed (1994) and the birth of the A159WGEA-1 further cemented the brand’s place in 90s popular culture.

While the brand has come out with countless models over the past few decades, it has always stayed true to its design roots, with an emphasis on functionality. When Casio first started making watches, the cutting-edge gadgets were inherently cool — the idea of a watch with a built-in calculator felt like something from a science fiction movie.

But today, these single-function technologies have the exact opposite appeal: They offer rare simplicity and pretenselessness. In a world where we’re bombarded with notifications and software updates, Casio watches feel like a tangible, effortlessly grounding object.

Iconic Casio Models, Old and New

Casiotron (1974)

Known as the world’s first LCD wristwatch with a fully automatic calendar, the Casiotron, re-launched last year in celebration of Casio’s 50th anniversary, began the brand’s long journey as a household producer of watches.

C-80 (1980)

Dubbed the “calculator watch” and referred to as a microcomputer for the wrist, this nerdtastic icon was the blueprint for expanding the definition of a watch — it walked long before the Apple Watch could run. You can still find the C-80 in places like eBay, or look into similar models like the CA-53W-1 (worn by Back to the Future’s Marty McFly himself) and CA-500WE-1A.

AQ-230 (1984)

Casio’s first watch to combine digital and analogue displays, this model made waves for its unique aesthetic appeal. Its successor series, AQ-230, remains popular to this day. Our pick is this one with a silver band and silver face, perfect for minimalists.

A159WGEA-1 (1990)

Perhaps one of the brand’s most recognized and coveted models ever, the A159WGEA-1 encapsulates the retro-futuristic house code that we’ve all come to know and love. Featuring a gold stainless steel band and a square digital face, the watch adds the perfect accent to any outfit. The A159WA-N1, which has the same design but with a silver band, is also popular.

A168 Series (2001)

Originally launched in the early 2000s, the 168 Series has seen countless adaptations, with a major relaunch in 2018. We love this one with a turquoise mirror-finish face — its sleek, cool tones are perfect for the summer. The A168WEPC-7A, which was launched in collaboration with Pac-Man, is also a great choice for nostalgic 90s kids.

A700 Series (2019)

The A700 series revives designs from the 80s, and some of its most beautiful renditions include the monochromatic, streamlined A700WEV-7A, and the flashier A700WEMG-9A, which has a classic stainless mesh Milanese band.

F-91WS (2021)

This playful model, a variation of the F-91W Series (1989) has a band that embodies translucent 90s aesthetics (think jelly shoes, Gameboys, inflatable chairs) — what could be better? If the F-91WS doesn’t get you in the summer mood, nothing will. It’s water resistant and super lightweight, making it a suitable choice for vacations and humid weather.

A120WE-1AJF (2023)

A retro-futuristic reimagining of Casio designs from the 1980s, this model incorporates color palettes and gadget-like buttons from vintage models. Playing into the mass-80s nostalgia invoked by the Netflix series Stranger Things, Casio also released a Stranger Things collaboration design of the model.

Vintage posters courtesy of SaaBoom.BxR on Pinterest