Mark your calendars! GU is bringing back the beloved Poképeace collection just in time for winter. If you’re a Pokémon fan looking for the coziest possible gear, you’ll want to be ready when these items hit stores nationwide on November 28, 2025.

The Poképeace series isn’t just about Pokémon — it’s about that quiet, comfortable feeling of being at home. It’s inspired by the concept of a shared house where Pokémon and humans gather, perfectly blending the cuteness of Pokémon and everyday loungewear.

List of Contents: GU Poképeace Women's Collection GU Poképeace Kids' Collection

GU Poképeace Women’s Collection

The women’s lineup is all about soft fabrics you’ll want to live in. For jackets, look out for the Boa Fleece Oversized Jacket, which feels exactly as soft as it sounds. We’re also getting a cool, textural Combination Sweat Pullover that mixes standard sweatshirt material with cozy boa fabric — great for layering when you need to run quick errands but still want to feel comfortable.

The real stars of the winter collection are the pajamas. GU’s super popular Marshmallow Feel Lounge Dress is back, this time with adorable designs featuring Pikachu and Tandemaus. It’s basically a full-body blanket you can wear. Plus, you can grab matching room socks to complete the snuggly look.

They even have accessories covered: the new boa bag is perfect for winter and comes with a detachable pass case on a carabiner. You can clip it on the bag, or use it separately.

GU Poképeace Kids’ Collection

For kids, the collection includes items that are both warm and fun, and many are designed so adults and children can wear matching outfits. For instance, there’s a classic sweat hoodie and the same combination sweat pullover with the fluffy boa details. The kids’ lounge set comes in sweet colors inspired by Pikachu and Tandemaus.

