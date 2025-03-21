Katie Carter, also known as Capsule Bunny, is just like a character from Infinity Nikki. With her short blonde hime cut and Tenshi Kaiwai outfit, she is a digital angel. From Evangelion outfits to Lolita coords, Carter is the embodiment of J-Fashion. Having lived in Japan for over 10 years, she has collaborated with multiple fashion brands here. Her design background led her to become one of the designers for Mumu International, a Japanese fashion brand shipping kawaii coords worldwide.

Tokyo Weekender recently sat down with Carter to discuss her beginnings as an influencer, her personal style, the popularity of Japanese Fashion and much more.

Capsule Bunny Full Interview

Can you tell us about yourself and how you got started as an influencer?

When I arrived in Japan, I started working almost immediately. I began on the NHK World show Kawaii International as a model, then moved into producing and hosting segments. Back when Facebook was popular, I created a meetup group for people who liked J-Fashion but didn’t fit into existing groups. It was just a general kawaii fashion community. Between NHK giving me some visibility and people enjoying my content, I gained a following without really intending to become an influencer.

My approach keeps evolving with platforms like Instagram, but content creation was never my focus. I’ve always just enjoyed going out, taking outfit pictures and having fun with friends. Since it’s so niche, my goal isn’t massive view counts. It is to show people what J-Fashion is and help them find where to buy it if they’re interested.

What inspired the name Capsule Bunny?

It’s actually from a Japanese band called Scarecrow. They made a song called “Capsule Bunny.” I was listening to it while creating my Instagram profile, and it stuck.

How did you discover your love for Japanese fashion and kawaii culture?

Growing up, my dad was a Tibetan Buddhist, so we had lots of Asian influences at home. He introduced me to Japanese food, which I loved. One day in London, I saw a Japanese fashion show featuring kawaii and Lolita styles. I’d never seen anything like it. Coming from a working-class British family, I had to save hard because shipping from Japan was really expensive back then. I loved Japanese fashion so much that I eventually moved to Japan just to immerse myself in it.

How would you describe your personal style?

I’m really into Tenshi Kaiwai, which is very new. It blends angel and cyber influences with light blue and white base colors. In Japanese fashion, you can tell which Tokyo district a style comes from. Tenshi Kaiwai is from Akihabara with its aprons and idol-like inspirations.

I still wear Lolita sometimes, but it is impractical due to Japan’s extreme seasons. The newer subculture fashion is more comfortable with big hoodies, leg warmers and sneakers.

When I first saw Tenshi Kaiwai, I thought, ‘That’s ugly. I don’t like it, that’s weird.’ But I kept thinking about it and eventually admitted, ‘OK, it’s got me.’

What was the weirdest reaction when you first wore Lolita in public?

The first time, I foolishly wore a full Baby, The Stars Shine Bright outfit to meet my high school friends — very normal girls — without warning them. Their reaction still haunts me. They just looked at me, didn’t say anything or acknowledge it. We ate and went home. It was such a standout outfit that their silence made it worse.

What was your favorite fashion era?

Gyaru. When I moved to Japan 11 years ago, it was almost the end of the gyaru boom. We’d go to hair salons for these giant hair sets. The gyaru era was all about being wild, sexy and focused on having fun.

I’ve always been jealous of people who can stick with one style for 10 years. I change my fashion a lot because I love clothes and I love to experiment. I’m glad I’ve experienced different fashion eras as they’ve evolved.

What do you think about changes in Japanese fashion?

Japanese fashion really reflects society. During the bubble era, when people had more money, it was very opulent and there was a focus on wearing clothes to go out. When I first moved to Japan, the fashion here wasn’t particularly interesting, but then COVID-19 changed things. Like in the West, people got into cottagecore. They pretended to have picnics at home because they missed nature.

Later, Jirai Kei became popular, which deals with mental health and edginess. I think that’s because many people were depressed after the pandemic. Then subculture fashion evolved with big hoodies and sneakers, which makes sense because people were tired. These styles are perfect for idol fans who want to look cute but stay comfortable. That’s why I love subculture fashion now. It looks cute but feels comfortable compared to the more restrictive Lolita styles.

How did your collaboration with Mumu International begin?

Mumu wanted influencers with creative and design backgrounds. They reached out and interviewed me at their head office. I showed them some designs they liked. Our first collaboration — the white setup with a hoodie, little skirt and animal ears — did really well. Then the Cyber Bunny design sold out almost instantly. People still message me daily asking for more. We started selling at Don Quijote in Akihabara before taking a short break. Our new stuff should be coming out in April.

Can you tell me about your plans to create your own fashion brand?

I’m planning to launch my own brand this year with my best friend who works at ACDC Rag. I’m working on designs now, hoping to have everything ready by the end of February. We are looking at potential investors or partner companies at the moment too.

It will be similar to Mumu, where we’ll release a few collections. I love seeing designs become finished outfits. I might stream the design process and ask viewers for name ideas and feedback like ‘is this color better?’ or ‘should I remove this ribbon?’

What was your most memorable fashion moment living in Japan?

At the end of the day, it’s not about the fashion itself. It’s about friendship and meeting people in those fashion spaces. Subculture fashion brings together people with similar interests, which is especially valuable for foreigners in Japan, where making connections can be difficult.

It’s a gateway to meeting like-minded people. I’ve hung out with people who only speak French or Spanish despite not speaking either language myself, but it works because we share the same passion. Any hobby or subculture is a great way to bring people together.

How do you balance content creation with your other professional interests?

I actually work three and a half days teaching English, so being a full-time content creator can be challenging. I work until 8:30 p.m., get home by 9 p.m., eat quickly, and then stream. On my days off, I usually film YouTube videos, so free time is limited. I’m also interviewing for positions teaching children with intellectual difficulties, particularly kids with ADHD or autism.

What is your goal for 2025?

Survive. This year I’m visiting the United States for 10 days and want to go to Thailand and return to Korea. I want to travel more and create. Since my degree is in 3D, I’m going to start 3D printing. I have about 200 hobbies and so many things I want to try, including becoming a V-Tuber.

What advice would you give to people interested in trying Japanese fashion?

Japanese fashion is accessible to anyone. When you’re thinking about what to wear, please don’t focus on what you think would suit you. Just think about what you want to wear and what makes you feel happy and comfortable. That’s the most important thing.

Check out Capsule Bunny on Instagram and YouTube.