Tokyo Weekender is delighted to be the media partner for Artober.

Join us for the Tokyo Weekender x Artober Opening Party on Friday 4 October.

A vibrant new art festival is coming to Tokyo this October. Artober is an 11-day program of exhibitions, artist showcases, events and experiences celebrating and giving a platform to Tokyo’s dynamic contemporary creative scene.

Organized by the team behind Artedly — a monthly meet-up event for Tokyo’s creative community — the festival will be held from October 4 to October 14 at Hibiya Okuroji, and will feature the work of over 40 exhibiting artists and photographers from the Artedly community and beyond, alongside an impressive line-up of talks and showcases from industry figures and international exhibitors.

With event highlights including an evening with Junko Ogawa, the former director of Magnum Photos Tokyo; a retrospective talk with Chris Broad, the creator of Abroad in Japan; and artist-led workshops and film screenings, visitors can enjoy hearing from various professionals in Japan’s art scene, alongside taking part in hands-on creative sessions.

Here are our picks of the program:

Events: Unique Artober Experiences

Friday, October 4: Artober Opening Party with Tokyo Weekender

Join us as we kick off Artober in style with a lively opening party in collaboration with the Artober team. Enjoy an evening celebrating Tokyo’s creative scene, and be sure to grab a copy of Tokyo Weekender magazine while enjoying the festivities. See you there! More information and tickets here.

Saturday, October 5: An Evening with Chris Broad (Abroad In Japan)

Chris Broad, the creator behind the popular YouTube channel Abroad in Japan, will be hosting a retrospective evening and Q&A session about his work and travels. This special event marks the sixth anniversary of his “Journey Across Japan” series, and will include a display of never-before-seen photographs organized by series producer Ian Rudd. More information and tickets here.



Monday, October 7: An Evening with Junko Ogawa (Magnum Photos Tokyo)

Join Junko Ogawa, the former director of Magnum Photos Tokyo, as she shares her expertise in the world of photography. Gain insights into the challenges and successes of photographic collections and curation from the world’s most renowned photographic cooperative. This session offers valuable knowledge for both photography enthusiasts and professionals alike. Details and ticket information here.

Thursday, October 10: Discover El Salvador

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of El Salvador for an evening of art, coffee and local traditions, courtesy of the Embassy of El Salvador. Delight in coffee tasting sessions and explore a special photographic exhibition that showcases Salvadoran heritage, bringing a touch of the Central American nation to the heart of Tokyo. Free entry. More information here.

Friday, October 11: Artedly October Meet-up

Artedly’s October meetup will take place during Artober. For any newbies, this monthly event offers an ideal space for creatives to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas in a relaxed social environment. RSVP via the event page here.

Exhibitions: Must-See Artober Artists

Mr Bingo

Come see the first exhibition of Mr Bingo in Japan. A British artist recognized for his biting humor and irreverent art, Mr Bingo creates work that spans illustration and satirical commentary, often with dark comedy and social critique. Throughout Artober, visitors will have the chance to view his most iconic prints, all signed and numbered by the artist.

Ambient Photo Collective

The first exhibition from an exciting new global women’s photography collective. Founded by TW’s own Lisa Knight, Ambient’s ultimate mission is to increase women’s visibility within photography, providing a platform to address female representation within the photographic sphere. The collective is teeming with talented members, so this event is not one to miss.

Hirotton

Renowned Japanese graphic artist Hirotton’s work blends themes of environmentalism, animal rights and social justice with the raw energy of skateboarding and hardcore punk.

Exhibiting Artists

Artober’s exhibition space will host the work of over 40 artists, separated into two group exhibitions which will run for five days each. With a mix of contemporary photography and graphic art pieces, the exhibition space shows the best of Tokyo’s international creative community. Open every day except October 10th. See the full line-up of the exhibiting artists here.

Artober 2024: Access and Ticket Information

When: Artober takes place from Friday October 4 to Monday October 14.

The art and event spaces are open 12:00–22:00 daily for exhibition viewings. Check the Artober schedule for specific event times and ticket prices.

Where: Hibiya Okuroji is a 5-minute walk from the following stations:

JR Yurakucho Station, JR Shimbashi Station, Tokyo Metro Ginza Station, Tokyo Metro Hibiya Station, Toei Subway Uchisaiwaicho Station.





Tickets: Event ticket prices vary, and some free events require reservation. See the full Artober schedule for more details and availability.