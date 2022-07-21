8 Haunted Houses in Tokyo to Visit This Summer

It is believed that getting scared regulates body temperature, so given the sweltering heat in Tokyo, now is the perfect chance to test this theory. Most of the haunted houses on this list last year-round but some are newer than others. We’ve lined up the seasonal limited-time ones first, so you can visit them sooner. Here are the best haunted houses and attractions to visit in the Tokyo area.

Yomiuriland has haunted houses that change seasonally. The theme of this summer is a story about a creature lurking within the gaps of sliding doors and furniture. Those who enter this house go insane, whispering “There is something in the gap….”

This limited-time experience lasts until September 4 and costs ¥400.

From August 1 to August 30 at the stylish restaurant Chat Blanc Kagurazaka customers can enjoy an immersive horror performance and experience designed by the famed haunted house production company Obaken. In the story, visitors are invited to a mansion and they must figure out a way to escape by exploring the three-story mansion restaurant. If they fail, then they will become one of the vampires living in the mansion.

Customers eat a main meal before the mission starts and can choose between the Count’s Bolognese pasta or the vampire butler’s omurice. Once they complete the mission, then they can enjoy tea time and a chat with the actors in the performance.

An advance ticket costs ¥8,000 while a same-day ticket costs ¥9,000.

Opened in 2020, this haunted house is set in a 90-year-old building with the interior and furniture retaining the same touch of the past. It tells the story of an urban legend about a park where people disappear. Those who disappear are sent to another world and when they wake up from the darkness, they find themselves trapped in this old house. The story consists of three chapters that visitors must progress through in order to escape. It usually takes about 70 minutes to solve.

An advance ticket costs ¥3,600 while a same-day ticket costs ¥4,000 at the site.

Yokohama Cosmo World features two haunted houses. In the “New Ghost Hall,” visitors ride through the darkness in a caged carriage. They can pick between three levels of horror with level one as the least scary and level three as the most terrifying. It costs ¥600 to experience.

The other haunted attraction called the “Dr. Edgar’s Curse Collection Horror House” features a storyline in which visitors must infiltrate the Western-style building as FBI agents on a mission to unveil Dr. Edgar’s grotesque human experiments. Visitors carry a candle-type lamp as they walk through the corridors. This attraction costs ¥500.

Opened in 2017, this haunted house is designed by Obaken, the same company that made Kyouso Musebiya and Endless. This mission-type haunted house setup is in a real house in Suginami Ward. There’s a time limit of 60 minutes to figure out a way outside of the house before being found by the murderer lurking inside. Escape is so difficult that many give up by the end. The story consists of four chapters and customers progress as they complete each mission.

It costs ¥2,600 for an advance ticket or ¥3,000 on the day.

This video is from 2017.

Opened in 2011, this walking-type haunted house is set in Japan’s oldest amusement park, Asakusa Hanayashiki. The theme is “Sakura’s grudge” and it tells the tale of a spirit seeking revenge after the cutting down of a cherry tree passed down from ancient times. This classic haunted house became especially popular after rumors of real ghosts appearing.

This haunted house takes place in a decrepit high school. Using a flashlight to find their way around, visitors must save the souls of those who committed suicide in the school. The spine-tingling sounds of children’s creepy laughter and random voices down the narrow halls are harrowing. It takes about five to 10 minutes to walk through and it costs ¥800.

Opened back in 1983, this is one of the oldest haunted house experiences in Tokyo. In it, 999 ghosts, goblins and ghouls, desperate to reach the 1,000-mark, haunt this Dutch gothic mansion at Fantasyland in Disneyland. It closely resembles the Magic Kingdom attraction with only a few differences in design and ride experience. The narration by the “Ghost Host” is in Japanese, but there isn’t much of a story to follow so those who don’t understand Japanese will still have fun.

It’s best to visit this ride right before park closing or while there is a parade, since it’s a popular attraction. The ride lasts 15 minutes with three people per vehicle.

