Softcream Adventures: Tasting Kanagawa’s Local Softcream Flavors

In this YouTube video series, we’ve partnered with the Japanese softcream maker Nissei to show you some of the great sights around Japan and the softcream that you can taste only in a particular area. Loyal TW readers might have seen a previous guide we did on several unique flavors of softcream from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Our YouTube video series will dive much deeper, climb much higher, and travel much further to bring you the best of the best of this sweet treat.

Always in the mood for a beach day trip, for this video, we explored Kanagawa Prefecture and its softcream offerings. It turns out, they went brave with their local flavors, and so did we in trying them. We tasted the shirasu softcream, covered in tiny little fish. The experience is hard to describe only with words, so better click on the video to see what happened.

While our main goal was to try Kanagawa’s softcream, we also filmed some of the most beautiful spots on Enoshima Island and Kamakura. It’s obvious why these are some of the most popular tourist spots.

A big thanks to Nissei for sponsoring this video. Nissei is a leading manufacturer specialized in soft serve ice cream products. They provide many delicious flavors of softcream all over Japan, and we will travel around Japan to show you as many of those local flavors as we can.

